Tanteo Tequila Announces Nationwide River Cleanup Initiative To Commemorate National Spicy Margarita Day

NEW YORK — Tanteo Tequila, the only distillery owned by its co-op of agave farmers, announces a river clean-up initiative to commemorate the second annual National Spicy Margarita Day on Wednesday, January 26.

In addition to celebrating the iconic cocktail, Tanteo marks the occasion by giving back. This year, Tanteo is expanding a river clean-up program they launched last year to include nine charities: Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, Friends of LA River, Friends of the Chicago River, Keep TN River Beautiful, OC Coastkeeper, Ohio River Foundation, The San Diego River Park Foundation, Trinity River Audubon Center and Un Salto Con Destino.

From January 24 – January 30, Tanteo will be donating $1 of each Tanteo Spicy Margarita sold at accounts nationwide and 10% of proceeds from online sales, and on January 26, they’ll donate $1 every time the #nationalspicymargday hashtag is shared on social media.

“One of Tanteo Tequila’s founding principles is to always leave a place better than we found it. The successful launch of last year’s river clean-up initiative inspired us to think bigger and continue to prove that you can be both a successful, profitable company, and take care of the community around you,” says Master Blender and CEO Neil Grosscup.

Distilled, infused and bottled by hand in Juanacatlán, Mexico, Tanteo Tequila remains committed to economic and social equality as well as environmental sustainability from its inception. With spicy infused tequilas made with hand-cut and selected peppers like spicy Jalapeño, smokey Chipotle and extra spicy Habanero, Tanteo is expertly crafted to make the perfect spicy margarita. Tanteo’s spicy infused tequilas eliminate the guesswork and ensure a consistent flavor with each pour.

Both the super-premium tequila and spice categories have been on fire, experiencing volume growth of over 1,000% in the last 16 years and a rapid increase in US pepper consumption (up over 700% in 20 years) with the spicy margarita being coined the drink of our times in 2020. Tanteo Tequila is the original spicy tequila and the largest independently owned ultra-premium tequila brand in the United States.

About Tanteo Tequila

Tanteo Tequila is an 100% agave tequila distilled, infused, and bottled by hand in Juanacatlán, Mexico at the only distillery owned by its co-op of agave farmers. Prior to the Tanteo Tequila distillery’s arrival, Juanacatlán had fallen on difficult times, with residents often having to travel long distances to find work and support their families. Tanteo Tequila’s presence has not only made employment increasingly available and accessible, it has also enabled many women to join the workforce, many for the first time in their lives. Crafted to make the perfect margarita, whether spicy or traditional, Tanteo’s current portfolio includes spicy Jalapeño, smokey Chipotle, extra spicy Habanero and higher proof Blanco ($39.99).