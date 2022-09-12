Upstate Vodka Announces Royal Wine Corp. as Distribution Partner in New York State

Upstate Vodka – the new craft vodka made entirely from New York State apples – has announced Royal Wine Corp., the biggest Kosher alcohol distributor in the world, as its new distribution partner across New York State.

Launched to the market this summer, Upstate Vodka is handmade from locally sourced apples in a time and labor intensive way — each bottle contains around 70-80 apples. The result is a clean, smooth, pure vodka with a soft finish that carries hints of soft apple on the nose and palate. Inspired by the craft of whiskey distilling in its meticulous production – overseen by artisan distiller, Ken Wortz – its bottle was designed by creative giants, Stranger & Stranger. Upstate Vodka is certified gluten free and kosher. It has been awarded over 16 medals at some of America’s most respected spirits competitions.

Speaking of the new distribution, Charles Lynch, Vice President of Royal Wine Corp. explains: “It has been our vision to provide an opportunity for smaller producers to succeed, and we’re excited to work with the team at Upstate Vodka and expand our portfolio with their quality product”. The industry veteran also shares his insights on the current market for independent craft spirits as a whole: “We’ve watched the industry grow and have seen firsthand the struggles smaller producers have when trying to enter the market. There’s a shifting dynamic in the marketplace, consumers are looking for new and innovative items, and small producers are popping up to meet the need, with one problem, there’s a bottleneck at the distribution level preventing them from achieving their maximum potential”.

“Royal Wine Corp. is a distributor we have respected for many years and it is therefore a dream for our Upstate Vodka to have joined its portfolio.” Says Upstate Vodka Founder, Ilio Mavlyanov. “As a local, independent craft spirit made from the humble New York State apple, this new partnership marks a monumental part of our journey and the next stage of growth as we introduce our apple vodka to America”.

Upstate Vodka is now available across New York State via Royal Wine Corp. and for online delivery in 30 states nationwide.

About Upstate Vodka

Upstate Vodka is a farm to bottle apple vodka made by hand in small batches in the hamlet of Charlotteville in Schoharie County, New York. Crafted by artisan distiller Ken Wortz, each bottle contains 70-80 apples sourced from local orchards and farms. The result is a clean, smooth and slightly sweet vodka with a unique, light, crisp mouthfeel.

About Royal Wine Corp.

Royal Wine Corp.’s mission is to be the premier manufacturer, importer, and distributor of specialty wines, spirits, and liqueurs from around the world. Its portfolio consists of wines covering nearly every major wine-producing country and varietal and a growing selection of premium specialty spirits and liqueurs, working with brands that are not only unique but add value to their respective categories. Centrally located in Bayonne, NJ, Royal Wine Corp. is one of the fastest-growing wine and spirit distributors in the Metropolitan New York area and New Jersey. It built its business – and continues to grow – by providing a portfolio of products and superior customer service to both retailers and producers. Royal Wine Corp.’s commitment to perfection and family tradition spans over nine generations and has seen growth every year since 1948 in both sales and the brand/product portfolio.

For More Information:

https://drinksauvage.com