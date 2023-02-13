Berckmans Spirits, LLC Launches Berckmans American Vodka

AUGUSTA, Ga.— Berckmans Spirits, LLC announces the launch of BERCKMANS AMERICAN VODKA in the first quarter. In 2021, Berckmans Spirits acquired Fruitland Augusta vodka brand from Georgia Peach Beverages, LLC and this is the first addition to the company’s portfolio.

Berckmans American Vodka is bottled at 80 proof (or 40% alcohol by volume) and comes in two sizes – 750ml and 200ml. The vodka is made from America’s finest ingredients and bottled in an elegant tall flint glass bottle, featuring P.J. Berckmans and his story on the label.

A Belgium immigrant, Prosper J. Berckmans owned and operated Fruitland Nurseries in Augusta, Georgia, the largest Georgia Peach farm in the 19th century. Berckmans became known as the “Father of Georgia Peaches” for planting over 3 million peach trees on Fruitland. He also founded the Georgia Horticultural Society and served as its President until his death in 1910. Following his passing, the Fruitland property was eventually purchased by a group of investors who built the most famous golf club in the world. Berckmans’ original residence still remains on the course and serves as their clubhouse today. Two of Berckmans’ sons were brought back to the golf course to help design the beautiful landscape by preserving the trees and shrubs that were originally planted on Fruitland Nurseries.

Sara LaChapelle of Berckmans Spirits, LLC, said “There isn’t a vodka out there that truly represents the American dream, and that’s what we are creating.” Co-proprietor, Ryan Millsap stated, “Without PJ Berckmans, Georgia wouldn’t be the peach state. We want to create a vodka that celebrates Georgia history, culture, and tradition.” Berckmans Spirits has partnered with direct descendants of PJ Berckmans, who will join the company as ambassadors to honor and protect the legacy of the family. Yuri Kato, founder of Fruitland Augusta brand, said “It’s exciting to see the new owners continue to share Mr. Berckmans’ stories.”

BERCKMANS AMERICAN VODKA can be enjoyed chilled neat, over ice or in a variety of cocktails such as vodka martini, mule, bloody mary and much more. It is distributed throughout Georgia by United Distributors, Inc.

About Berckmans Spirits, LLC

Augusta was home to “Fruitland Nurseries” – the largest Georgia Peach farm in the 19th century. It was owned by a Belgian horticulturist, PJ. Berckmans. He became known as the “Father of Georgia Peaches” for producing over 300 kinds of peaches and planting over 3 million peach trees in his lifetime. After his death in 1910, the Fruitland property was eventually purchased by a group of investors, who built the most famous golf club in the world. Berckmans’ original residence still remains on the course and serves as their clubhouse today. Berckmans Spirits, LLC is a proud promoter of PJ Berckmans legacy and produces Berckmans American Vodkas and Fruitland Augusta Vodkas.

For More Information:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1zJsQ-HD5weE9bY8ADnVuhKienhGp_18I?usp=share_link