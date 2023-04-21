Bushmills Irish Whiskey Announced as Official Whiskey of the PGA TOUR in Four-Year Partnership

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla.— The PGA TOUR announces a four-year partnership with Bushmills Irish Whiskey, which has been named the “Official Whiskey of PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.” Bushmills will join the PGA TOUR across upcoming tournaments to introduce this storied brand to golf fans who choose to chart their own course and try a new style of whiskey.

As part of the TOUR’s Official Marketing Partner program, Bushmills Irish Whiskey will launch a new national retail suite, full-service digital campaign, branded onsite activations and exciting consumer sweepstakes giving fans across participating markets a chance to access exclusive PGA TOUR rewards. Bushmills will also be serving up signature Irish coffees while introducing a range of aged single malts from its onsite whiskey bar.

“Bushmills has spent more than 400 years honing its craft with an unwavering commitment to progression, which makes for a natural pairing with the PGA TOUR,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR Executive Vice President, Corporate Partnerships. “We are excited to welcome Bushmills as an Official Marketing Partner and the PGA TOUR’s first Official Whiskey, and we look forward to offering our fans this premium Bushmills experience alongside Maestro Dobel at TOUR events nationwide.”

The Irish whiskey becomes the second spirit from Proximo Spirits to partner with the PGA TOUR, as Maestro

Dobel was named the first Official Tequila of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions in March 2021. Maestro

Dobel continues to etch further into the golf scene, having recently announced a multi-year agreement with 11-time PGA TOUR winner and Golf Maestro, Jon Rahm. With the Maestro Dobel extension, both spirits’ designations will now extend through 2026.

“Having doubled in size over the past 10 years, the Irish whiskey category continues to attract new drinkers who are looking for more premium single malt offerings,” said Lander Otegui, SVP Marketing at Proximo Spirits. “As long-standing leaders in Irish single malt, we’re excited to give thousands of PGA TOUR fans a taste of our 400-year-old liquid history. As an Official Marketing Partner for the next four years, Bushmills will be able to share our award-winning single malts and beloved Irish coffees on the course with a new dedicated fan base.”

As the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery, Bushmills has weathered famine, fire and the American

prohibition emerging from each trial with a steadfast conviction for doing things the right way. As leaders in Irish whiskey, Bushmills is instantly recognized as the only Irish whiskey that stays true to the ancient distilling tradition of using single malt whiskey across both its award-winning single malt portfolio and signature smooth blends.

