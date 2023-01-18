Copalli Spirits Names New CMO and Head of Sales

BELIZE— Copalli Spirits, the sales and marketing arm of Copalli Rum, is starting the new year off with two additions to its executive team. Brian Baker has been named Chief Marketing Officer, and Scott Shaw has been named Head of Sales. Both positions were effective January 1, 2023.

Award-winning Copalli Rum is sustainably crafted in the Rainforest of Belize from three ingredients: fresh pressed organic sugar cane juice, rainwater and yeast.

Brian Baker joins Copalli Spirits bringing two decades of experience in the beverage alcohol industry. He has built a track record of success in helping global brands drive business growth using core value-driven marketing principles while pioneering new sales channels. Baker has held leadership roles at Mayacamas Vineyards, Chateau Montelena and Jackson Family Wines, as well as consulting roles for York Gin and Copalli Rum. He has extensive experience in brand management and brand positioning.

Scott Shaw brings dynamic experience leveraging enterprise-wide strategies to drive sales and revenue growth within the beverage alcohol industry. He also has a proven track record of managing Distributor relationships. Shaw has held leadership roles with companies such as Happy Hour Drinks Company, The Dudes’ Brewing Company, Pernod Ricard, Proximo Spirits, and Anheuser Busch InBev.

About Copalli Rum

Copalli Rum is a single estate rum sustainably produced in the heart of the Rainforest of Southern Belize. Crafted at the Copal Tree Distillery, which was designed to have as low a carbon footprint as possible, Copalli Rum is made from only three ingredients: organic fresh pressed sugar cane juice, rainwater and yeast. The Distillery is fueled by 100% biomass and returns no waste to the environment. Because sustainability is as much about economic development as environmental stewardship, the Copal Tree Distillery supports philanthropic efforts in the Toledo District of Southern Belize. Award-winning Copalli Rums are available in White, Barrel Rested and Cacao expressions and sold through retailers, bars and restaurants in Florida, California, New York, Hawaii and online. Copalli Rum is a proud member of the Corporate Conservation Circle of the Rainforest Trust.

For More Information:

https://copallirum.com/