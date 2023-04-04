Jon Taffer Launches Taffer’s Browned Butter Bourbon

BOSTON, Mass.— Jon Taffer, world-renowned business and hospitality industry veteran, announced the official launch of Taffer’s Browned Butter Bourbon, an American bourbon whiskey with natural flavors, coinciding with the observance of International Whiskey Day. Launching regionally in Boston and across Massachusetts, along with Nevada, Taffer’s Browned Butter Bourbon offers a rich, nutty flavor profile with notes of vanilla and toffee for a decadent experience, unlike any other premium flavored bourbon whiskey that has come before.

While producing one of his many episodes of “Bar Rescue,” Taffer and his chefs were experimenting in the kitchen when the concept came to him — blending the bold complexity of whiskey with the transformative ingredient of browned butter. It is through this relentless creativity that the bourbon was born. Taffer’s Browned Butter Bourbon is a stand-out spirit destined to satisfy any palette with one simple serve.

“In my decades of bar and hospitality work, I have seen just about everything when it comes to reimagining spirits or cocktails. When the idea of marrying the flavor profiles of whiskey and browned butter hit me, I knew we were onto something unique and special. But that’s where the work began. We challenged ourselves to turn this creative inspiration into a premium version of the idea that would appeal to not only those new to the spirit, but serious whiskey lovers as well,” said Taffer. “With impeccable taste and vibrant nightlife, Las Vegas and Boston are the perfect cities to help us introduce Taffer’s Browned Butter Bourbon to the world and make our mark in the spirits industry.”

The art of flavor is truly mastered with Taffer’s Browned Butter Bourbon, appealing to both newer consumers and die-hard whiskey lovers, creating a spirit that can be shared and enjoyed by everyone.

As part of the official launch, Taffer’s Browned Butter Bourbon is now available in Boston, across the state of Massachusetts as well as Nevada for a suggested retail price of $34.99, with additional markets to follow. In the coming months, consumers and members of the media will be invited to a special public event in Boston for a chance to meet Taffer and sample Taffer’s Browned Butter Bourbon first-hand.



For More Information:

https://www.taffersbrownedbutterbourbon.com