Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery Introduces Nelson Brothers Rye Whiskey

Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery Co-founder Andy Nelson introduces the third premium Nelson Brothers product, Nelson Brothers Rye Whiskey, to the distillery’s renowned product line. The new release stands out among the distillery’s most awarded expressions, including Nelson Brothers Classic Bourbon, Nelson Brothers Reserve Bourbon and the acclaimed Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey. The announcement marks the latest chapter of Nelson’s story to resurrect his family’s historic distillery, which was originally founded by his great-great-great grandfather Charles Nelson in the 1800s and produced rye whiskeys, among other Tennessee-made spirits.

“We could not be more thrilled to finally release a rye whiskey to a national audience for the first time since Prohibition!” said Nelson. “We’ve always had a mind to reconstruct Charles Nelson’s original portfolio of spirits with a nod to the past and an eye toward the future, and this release of Nelson Brothers Rye represents the next step in accomplishing that. We’re also excited to provide classic bourbon drinkers a reason to venture into rye.”

Since the original pre-Prohibition recipe had long vanished, Nelson and his team sought to craft a rye whiskey worthy of the Green Brier Distillery name; one that maintained the original fingerprint on the brand and differentiated the product from other modern rye whiskeys. They hit their mark with Nelson Brothers Rye: by essentially flipping the percentages of corn and rye in their bourbon mash bills, the spicy spirit contains all the hallmark characteristics of rye while boasting some of the sweeter notes found in bourbon for a more balanced flavor. Each bottle of Nelson Brothers Rye comes in at 92.5 proof and starts at $36.99.

Along with the introduction of a rye whiskey, the distillery has also unveiled the latest release in its popular distillery exclusive Nelson’s Green Brier Cask Series: Nelson Brothers Cognac Cask Finished Whiskey. Oak casks previously used in the aging process for Cognac on vineyards in Southwestern France were selected for the rich colors and earthy-sweet notes they impart on the Nelson Brothers Bourbon, resulting in an irresistibly aromatic spirit with notes of pear, crème brulée and raspberry.

Purchase Nelson Brothers Rye and Cognac Cask at the Nashville Distillery Mercantile, and keep an eye out for both bottles as they’re released in markets nationwide. To learn more about Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery and the extended family of brands, visit greenbrierdistillery.com.

