Spirits Industry Veteran Olesya Esclapez Joins E11EVEN Vodka As Chief Financial Officer

Olesya Esclapez has been named Chief Financial Officer at E11EVEN Vodka. Olesya is a seasoned finance and strategy leader with over 15 years of global experience in the spirits industry.

Olesya joins E11EVEN Vodka from The Lost Explorer Mezcal, where she served as CFO. In this role, she oversaw the financial management of five legal entities spread across four jurisdictions, including production and distribution entities in Mexico, and the development and execution of Revenue Growth strategies for a rapidly expanding startup brand.

Prior, Olesya held pivotal roles at leading spirit companies, including Diageo, Stoli Group, and Russian Standard Vodka. While at Diageo, Olesya led Net Revenue Management for Reserve & Incubation brands. In this capacity, she shaped pricing strategies for renowned brands like Talisker, Lagavulin, and Santiago de Cuba Rum. She then moved to lead Commercial Finance for GB On-Trade, managing customer risk during the global pandemic.

From 2017-2019, Olesya served as Global CFO at Stoli Group, leading a team of 40 professionals, and was responsible for strategic planning, treasury operations, and mergers and acquisitions for STOLI vodka. Before that, she was CFO at Russian Standard Vodka International, contributing to the growth of the brand, and leading the integration of wine and spirit brands into Roust Corporation.

Olesya holds an MBA from INSEAD, an ACCA qualification, a Master of Science in Finance from Plekhanov Economic University, and a Master of Arts in English and French from Moscow State Linguistic University.

