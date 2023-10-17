Tequila Ocho to Release Second Edition of Overproof Plata “Puntas”

ARANDAS, JALISCO, Mexico— Tequila Ocho announces that it will release Plata Puntas 2023, the second iteration of the overproof expression of the brand’s award-winning plata tequila that captured imaginations upon the spirit’s introduction in 2022. Puntas 2023 is slated to hit shelves beginning in October.

Tequila Ocho Plata Puntas 2023 adheres to the brand’s commitment to expressing the terroir in blue agave, with the agave-forward profile taken to the next level. The agaves used to create the tequila were harvested from Rancho Mesa Colorada, a field overseen by the family of legendary tequilero and Tequila Ocho co-founder Carlos Camarena. The just, located 28 kilometers from Tequila Ocho’s new home place, Tequilera Los Alambiques, located in the highlands and characterized by rich red soil, high elevation, and plateau-like positioning; conditions which have produced the purest, ripest agave with a 33% average sugar content for the piñas. The result is an exceptional tequila with a signature hint of residual sweetness on the palate.

Tequila Ocho Puntas 2023 by the numbers:

53% ABV/106 proof

Available in 750 ml bottles

Cases: Just over 1,100 cases in the USA

SRP: $74.99

Availability: AZ, CA, CO, DE, FL, GA, IL, KS, KY, MA, MD, MO, NJ, NV, NY, OK, SC, TN, TX, WA, WI, WASHINGTON, D.C.

Tasting notes: Highly concentrated flavors of overripe green-field agave, ancho chiles and cracked black pepper; savory salinity, glazed candied yams, salted butterscotch, almonds, green apple, charred pineapple, and tangerine zest. Dark roasted Italian espresso and toasted cocoa nibs bring trace bitter nuances and act as anchoring notes; bright, buttery, sleek.

Nose: Immersive green grassy scents, pine, alpine freshness and warm citrus notes. Reminiscent of setting foot on the agave receiving platform as freshly harvested pinas are being dumped and chopped.

What are the “Puntas” of agave spirits and why does it matter?

The puntas, or “distiller’s cut,” of agave spirits are cut from the very end of the heads and the very beginning of the heart of distillation. They have long been considered the most coveted part of the distillate and are traditionally set aside by the distiller to be enjoyed with friends and family on special occasions. Other high-proof tequilas on the market only use the “heart” cut of distillation, rather than the highly selective cut known as Puntas.

Tequila Ocho Plata Puntas 2023 is a blend of two high-proof cuts proofed to a robust 106 proof – even higher than last year’s 101-proof release – using deep well water from nearby the Tequila Ocho distillery. It’s at this high proof that drinkers will discover the highest concentration of agave flavors, while still experiencing a spirit that is extremely enjoyable to sip and savor neat.

Says Tequila Ocho co-founder Carlos Camarena, “Puntas is an expression which, because of the high proof of the spirit, we could only make available for sale at our distillery. After we finally bottled and released it in early 2022, it was so well-received that we knew we had to create a second bottling for tequila aficionados. The 2023 Tequila Ocho Puntas, from Rancho Mesa Colorada, is bottled at 53% abv. The higher proof of this year’s bottling carries an extremely high concentration of agave flavor, making Ocho Puntas perfect for tequila connoisseurs and agave spirits enthusiasts.”

Says Tequila Ocho Global Brand Ambassador Jesse Estes, “Tequila Ocho Plata Puntas is not just another overproof tequila, it is an innovation within the tequila world and by its very nature – comprising a very thin cut of distillation – it is produced in very small quantities. That, with the extremely high concentration of agave flavor, makes Ocho Puntas perfect for sipping, but also really standing out in tequila cocktails. We should also thank our great friends in the agave spirits community who inspired us as we produced this year’s release.”

About Tequila OCHO

Tequila OCHO is the world’s first single estate tequila; curating, selecting and harvesting the very ripest agaves only from the world-renowned highlands, and distilled in the town of Arandas, in the state of Jalisco, Mexico. Complete control of raw materials from seedling to fermentation is quite unlike most other tequila makers who source on the open market, and leads to a liquid which is quite unparalleled.

The result of a dream shared by maestro tequilero Carlos Camarena and legendary tequila ambassador Tomas Estes, Tequila OCHO reflects the nuances of each and every agave field and is instantly recognizable by its annual vintages. Cooking, fermentation and distillation happen in the most traditional way in slow-cooking brick ovens, wooden vats, and copper pot stills, respectively. Such a painstaking approach has led Tequila OCHO Plata to be recognized by Forbes as the World’s Best Blanco Tequila.

As a tequila brand that prides itself on producing maximum agave flavor and essence, Ocho’s aged expressions, reposado, añejo and extra añejo, rest lightly in old bourbon barrels for a gentle rounding and smoothing by the wood – always complementing, yet never overshadowing, the pure, sweet, cooked agave notes.

Every expression of Tequila OCHO is certified 100% additive free, respecting the traditional, artisanal methods used for generations.

For More Information:

https://ochotequila.com/