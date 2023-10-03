Tip Top Proper Cocktails Announces Newest 100ML Classic Canned Cocktail: The Boulevardier

ATLANTA, Ga.— Tip Top Proper Cocktailsis pleased to announce the debut of an all-new, ready-to-enjoy 100ml canned cocktail: Boulevardier. Invented in Paris in the early 1920s, the Boulevardier is universally adored for its warmth and bittersweetness. Tip Top’s Boulevardier utilizes three simple, sophisticated ingredients – Whiskey, Vermouth, and Red Bitters – and is best served over ice.

“As a lover of the Negroni, it’s fascinating to see how different a cocktail you get when switching out the spirit from gin to whiskey to make a Boulevardier,” says Tip Top Proper Cocktails Co-founder and Chief Brand Officer Neal Cohen.“The caramel notes of the whiskey round out the red bitters, providing a rich and smooth drinking experience perfect for a crisp fall evening.”

Tip Top’s 100ml classic canned cocktail recipes are developed by seven-time James Beard Award nominated mixologist Miles Macquarrie (of Atlanta’s Kimball House). Small but potent, Tip Top has received national acclaim for its always balanced, never-too-sweet collection of classic cocktails, which, in addition to the Boulevardier, also includes the Stirred Line (Gin Martini, Manhattan, Negroni, Old Fashioned) and the Shaken Line(Bee’s Knees, Daiquiri, Espresso Martini, Margarita, and Jungle Bird, 2023 “Best in Class” winner in the Classic Cocktail category at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition).

Whiskey, Vermouth, Red Bitters. Sure, it’s whiskey’s answer to a Negroni, but this cult classic is so much more. The whiskey’s caramel notes perfectly match the toasted orange peel and baking spice in our red bitters and sweet vermouth, making for a smooth and rich cocktail experience.

“The Boulevardier is a cult classic for a reason,” says Tip Top’s Recipe Developer, Miles Macquarrie. “One-part Negroni and one-part Manhattan, the whiskey is a perfect match for the toasted orange peel and rich spice profile from red bitters and vermouth. I think the Negroni and Boulevardier are close relatives, and while the Negroni shines as an aperitif, the Boulevardier is the perfect after dinner or evening cocktail.”

BOULEVARDIER:

Whiskey – Vermouth – Red Bitters | 29% ABV (58 Proof) | OK Kosher Certified

Tasting Notes: Dried cherry, tobacco, orange and grapefruit zest, baking spice. (Photo credit: Erin Dickman)

Boulevardier 4-packs and individual cans are available in retail stores and bars in select states this month. Online orders for shipping to 40 states can be placed now via Tip Top’s website.

About Tip Top Proper Cocktails

Atlanta-based Tip Top Proper Cocktails was founded in 2018 by childhood friends and music industry veterans Neal Cohen and Yoni Reisman. After years producing large-scale events and festivals in NYC and around the country, the two discovered something was missing from the market: high-quality, classic cocktails that could be enjoyed with convenience at a concert, dinner party, tailgate, or simply at home.?Enlisting the help of veteran Atlanta mixologist and seven-time James Beard Award nominee Miles Macquarrie (of Kimball House) to develop the recipes, the team has created ten 100ml canned low-ball classic cocktail recipes: Boulevardier, Gin Martini, Manhattan, Negroni, and Old Fashioned (Stirred) and Bee’s Knees, Daiquiri, Espresso Martini, Jungle Bird, and Margarita (Shaken).

Tip Top Proper Cocktails are available in retail and package stores, restaurants, and bars in 14 states: CA, CO, FL, GA, IL, LA, TN, NY, NJ, MA, RI, IL, MN, WI. The products are also available for shipping to 40 states nationwide via online purchase at tiptopcocktails.com. Frequent flyers can also enjoy the Tip Top Old Fashioned and Espresso Martini aboard Delta Air Lines flights.

For More Information:

https://tiptopcocktails.com/