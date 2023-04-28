Two Souls Spirits Announces Ultra-Rare Spring Release

Two Souls Spirits, an independent bottler of American craft spirits, is excited to announce their 2023 Spring Collection. This collection of single-barrel whiskeys features two highly- limited-releases from two award-winning craft distilleries: Watershed Distillery and Sutherland Distilling. Both whiskeys are 100% uncut and unfiltered and will be available exclusively for online purchase at twosoulsspirits.com beginning on April 29th, 2023.

“Our spring 2023 release is all about rarity and the story that each barrel has to tell,” said Two Souls Co-Founder James Estrada. “The first release in our new ‘Ghost Barrel’ Series, the 6-year 100% corn bourbon from Sutherland Distilling is bourbon on steroids. It’s brash, sweet, and packs a serious punch…there’s no doubt you’re drinking a barrel proof whiskey. And with Sutherland closing their doors permanently in February, this barrel represents the last remaining whiskey from this distillery. We also think it’s the best whiskey they ever made. The American Single Malt from Watershed is a complete one-off. For starters, Watershed has never released a single malt whiskey. We were super lucky to get this barrel and be able to release it at cask strength. Also, the apple brandy barrel finish that we did adds a complex fruitiness that will remind people of a sherry-cask Scotch. There’s just nothing else like it on the market.”

Two Souls Spirits follows the Scottish model of independent bottling by focusing solely on spirits from craft distilleries – with 100% transparency from start to finish. “We are committed to true collaboration and sharing our partner’s stories and products with a national audience,” said Co-Founder Chad Civetti. “Watershed is one of the most respected craft distilleries in the US – we couldn’t be happier to collaborate with them for this one-of-a-kind release. And while we were hoping to continue our partnership with Sutherland, we’re excited to offer our customers the last remaining stocks of their finest bourbon. Both of these distilleries are great examples of why we started Two Souls Spirits in the first place – to spread the word and make accessible the exceptional whiskies that American craft distilleries are producing.”

Two Souls Spirits 2023 Spring Collection Details

6-Year California Straight Bourbon Whiskey Featuring Sutherland Distilling Company

126.82 proof | 184 bottles | $89.99

The epitome of a grain-to-glass craft distillery, Sutherland Distilling Company (From Livermore, CA) produced award-winning, locally sourced spirits from 2013 until its’ closing in February 2023. This 100% California corn bourbon represents, in our humble opinion, the finest whiskey they ever produced. Sweet and rich, with just a touch of spice, this 6-year straight bourbon is every bit as bold and complex as its’ home state. Sadly, the liquid in this bottle comes from one of just two remaining barrels of Sutherland bourbon. Enjoy this ultra-rare bourbon while you can. Cheers!

Official Tasting Notes: Heavy notes of toffee popcorn, creamy vanilla, and roasted peanuts rounded out by waves of lingering oak and barrel char.

6-Year Ohio American Single Malt Finished in an Apple Brandy Barrel Featuring Watershed Distillery

114.8 proof | 193 bottles| $89.99

The first ever American Single Malt Whiskey released by Watershed Distillery in Columbus, Ohio! Made from a mash bill of 85% malted barley and 15% smoked malted barley, this whiskey was aged for over 5 years in a new, heavy char barrel before finishing in a fresh Apple Brandy barrel. Brought to you uncut and unfiltered (as the whiskey deities intended), and from one of the most respected craft distilleries in the US, this American Single Malt is a one-off of epic proportions. You’re welcome.

Official Tasting Notes: Apple. Caramel. Funk. Chocolate. Char. In that order.

For More Information:

https://twosoulsspirits.com