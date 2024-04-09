Chicken Cock Whiskey Releases Limited Edition Double Oak With PGA TOUR Pro Kevin Kisner

BARDSTOWN, Ky.— Chicken Cock Whiskey has released a new limited edition Double Oak Single Barrel in partnership with PGA TOUR Pro and whiskey enthusiast Kevin Kisner, whom Chicken Cock Whiskey signed a multi-year partnership with last year. This new Kentucky Whiskey comes just in time for the men’s major golf championship season.

Coming off a sold-out first single barrel limited edition bottle with Chicken Cock Whiskey in 2023, Kisner has again partnered with the brand on two additional Double Oak Kentucky Whiskey single barrels. These single barrels are some of the most interesting whiskeys Chicken Cock has available – nine-year-aged Double Oak Kentucky Straight Whiskey.

“Authenticity and quality are two characteristics I value, which are especially true for Chicken Cock Whiskey. This is why we have again collaborated on this really nice Double Oak single barrel,” shares Kisner. “From the authentic brand history to the meticulous attention to detail of its whiskey production, Chicken Cock Whiskey is a real one.”

The Double Oak Kentucky Whiskey was first placed in ex-bourbon barrels for seven years, then finished in new white oak barrels for an additional two years to add complexity and flavor. Each single barrel for the Kisner release was selected by Kisner with input from Chicken Cock Whiskey’s Master Distiller, Gregg Snyder. The Kevin “Kiz” Kisner Single Barrel is Kentucky Whiskey with a mash bill of 80% Corn, 11.5% Rye and 8.5% Malted Barley, bottled at a barrel strength of 119.2 proof or 59.6% ABV.

“Kisner’s quick wit and sharp one-liners like ‘Ain’t No Hobby’ resonate with the audience. We wanted to bring that personality on these labels to reflect the bold, confident Chicken Cock attitude as well as Kisner’s personality,” says Grain & Barrel CMO Kyle Harder.

Bottles are available for purchase at chickencockwhiskey.com for $149.99.

About Chicken Cock Whiskey

In 1856 James A. Miller established the Chicken Cock Whiskey brand in Paris, KY after his successful venture producing his celebrated J.A. Miller’s Old Bourbon, which dates back to the late 1830s. In the decades that followed, Chicken Cock Whiskey quickly became a nationally distributed brand that was synonymous with a high-quality reputation and was the first brand in Bourbon County to ship its whiskey internationally.

In 2012, Matti Anttila, Grain & Barrel Spirits CEO, rediscovered the brand and set out to resurrect it to its high-quality reputation and celebrated past. Since then, Chicken Cock Whiskey has become one of the most rapidly-growing whiskey brands with its award-winning Kentucky Straight Bourbon and Kentucky Straight Rye whiskey releases, along with multiple highly sought-after limited releases, which are made in partnership with Bardstown Bourbon Company as part of its collaborative distillation program.

About Grain & Barrel Spirits

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, Grain & Barrel Spirits is an innovative-driven global spirits portfolio that develops and scales authentic brands – connecting the best artisans with markets and consumers around the world.

The company’s core brands include: Chicken Cock Whiskey, a historically significant whiskey brand established in Paris, Kentucky, in 1856; Tequila Eterno Verano, a range of ultra-premium tequilas made for adventurous souls; Dixie Spirits, which boasts a roster of five premium vodkas, including its signature award-winning Southern Vodka, alongside its first-ever whiskey, Dixie Delight; High Goal Luxury Gin, a small batch, ultra-premium gin produced in Charleston; Elvis Whiskey, Elvis Presley-inspired whiskeys; and Virgil Kaine Lowcountry Whiskey. Grain & Barrel Spirits has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America three years in a row.

For More Information:

https://chickencockwhiskey.com/