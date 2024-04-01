Empress 1908 Cucumber Lemon Gin Launches in Canada

Excited to share that the makers of the #1 selling premium Gin, Empress 1908 Gin, announced the launch of their newest expression – Empress 1908 Cucumber Lemon Gin – and it’s now available exclusively in BC!

This handcrafted and beautifully balanced gin is distilled with seven unique botanicals including juniper berries, lemon, jasmine, star anise, and infused with refreshing cucumber. The flavor inspiration comes from traditional afternoon tea, with lively citrus notes and sure to brighten up beautiful cocktail creation.

About Empress 1908 Cucumber Lemon Gin

Handcrafted in small batch copper-pot stills by Victoria Distillers in Sidney, BC.

From the makers of the #1-selling premium gin, Empress 1908 Indigo Gin.

Distilled with 7 unique botanicals, including juniper berries, lemon, and jasmine, star anise, and infused with refreshing cucumber.

The result is an exceptional spirit bursting with flavour that is sure to transform cocktails from ordinary to extraordinary.

Experience lively citrus notes, crisp cucumber, fragrant jasmine and spice.

Empress Elderflower Rose Gin is all-natural, gluten free, and certified Kosher.

For More Information:

https://www.empressgin.com/