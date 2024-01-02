Mezcalum Announces First Distribution Partner, Monsieur Touton Selection

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Mezcalum, a premium, artisanal mezcal brand, is proud to announce its expansion into the Tri-State area with Monsieur Touton Selection. Beginning this month, the brand is bringing its sophisticated and purposeful drinking experience to select retailers, restaurants, and hotels across New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

On the heels of a successful direct-to-consumer launch in early November 2023, this announcement marks the brand’s first distributor partnership and the beginning of Mezcalum’s nationwide retail expansion. With over 30 years of experience in wholesale distribution, the partnership with the family-owned business will catapult Mezcalum’s growth trajectory through high-quality and expansive relationships with retailers in the Tri-State area.

“We received such a positive response following the initial launch and sold out online within weeks. We’re excited to take the business through the next phase by partnering with Touton,” said Mezcalum’s Co-Founder, Abe Lichy. “The goal is to establish a strong presence in the Tri-State area and continue nationwide expansion throughout 2024. We’re eager to get our highly anticipated mezcal into consumers’ hands and Touton will help achieve that. It’s just the beginning.”

The organic mezcal embodies time-honored Mexican traditions and the rich heritage of its spirit. Crafted with a proprietary blend of Espadin Agave and Cuishe (44% ABV), a rare and wild variety that only grows in highly specific regions in the central valleys of Oaxaca, Mezcalum is an all-natural spirit with low smoke-flavor levels, complex undertones and a great depth for a palatable taste. Handcrafted in Oaxaca, Mezcalum is created under the guidance of Maestro Mezcalero Carlos Mendez Blas at his family-owned-and-operated distillery, Doov Yaal, with over 100 years of artisanal crafting experience and committed to ethical and sustainable, farm to bottle practices.

“Monsieur Touton Selection, Ltd. is both excited and proud to represent such an artisanal and pure spirits brand like Mezcalum, which is already garnering consumer and media attention,” said Monsieur Touton’s Senior Vice President, Maxime Touton. “As a celebrated fine wine and craft spirits importer and distributor, we have cultivated a portfolio of emerging spirits brands that place priority on quality over quantity, offering an elevated experience to the ultimate consumer.”

About Mezcalum

Mezcalum is a premium, artisanal mezcal brand founded by The Real Housewives of New York stars and entrepreneurial husband and wife duo Abe and Erin Lichy. Handcrafted in Oaxaca using time-honored Mexican traditions at a family-owned-and-operated distillery, Mezcalum is committed to ethical and sustainable, farm to bottle practices. Recreating the way we drink by offering a sophisticated and mindful experience, Mezcalum is crafted with a proprietary blend, zero sugar, low calories, 100% organic ingredients and zero additives.

About Monsieur Touton Selection

Headquartered in Manhattan, New York. Monsieur Touton Selection is a global resource for premium wines and spirits imported from over 20 countries. They have created a strong national distributor network in 46 states with direct distribution in 11 states. The company was founded over 40 years ago by Guillaume Touton, whose family has a long, established history as wine merchants in Bordeaux. Today, the company continues to grow as they expand into new markets and diversify their portfolio to fulfill the needs of their customers.

For More Information:

https://www.mezcalum.com/