Siempre Announces New Look, Liquid and Distillery Partner, Viva Mexico

ARANDAS, Jalisco, Mexico— Siempre Tequila is thrilled to announce the launch of its evolved Siempre Tequila Plata and Reposado, verified additive-free by Tequila Matchmaker, crafted at their new partner’s Viva Mexico distillery (NOM 1414) under the watchful eye of Master Distiller Sergio Cruz and the Vivanco Family.

This exciting new chapter with Viva Mexico, located in Los Altos, the birthplace of highland tequila and home to the esteemed Vivanco family, marks a significant milestone in Siempre Tequila’s journey. The Vivanco family, with a rich legacy spanning several generations as agave farmers in the region, boasts ownership of over a dozen agave-growing estates in the highlands.

The new distillery, adorned with copper pots, pipones, and unique fruits and vegetation from around the world, contributes to the unparalleled taste profile of our tequila. The warm atmosphere of the distillery feels just like home, reflecting our commitment to quality and tradition.

The new Siempre Tequila Plata is a labor of love, with the founders (Monica and Alex), Sergio Vivanco, Cesar Vivanco, and Master Distiller Sergio Cruz leading the charge alongside Daniel Cerrillo, Ana-Karen Moreno, and Richard Harper. Together, they have meticulously developed production methods that capture the essence of the original Tequila Plata and Reposado.

We invite everyone to experience this delightful symphony of flavors, crafted with love and dedication from the agave selection to the innovative fermentation process. Our Tequila Plata is a true masterpiece, like the classical music that serenades it as it ferments.

Siempre Spirits Limited, named Beverage Information Group: 2022 Growth Brand Awards Rising Star, was founded in 2015 and is available in 28 US states, Australia, parts of India, Ireland, and Canada, and likely packed in someone’s suitcase headed anywhere it’s not.

Siempre Tequila Plata

Discover Siempre Plata, created by Master Distiller Sergio Cruz. Grown on the Vivanco Family Estate Farms, this tequila showcases the unique terroir of Jalisco. The “Mozart Method” of fermentation and a blend of rum and champagne yeast achieves a balanced flavor that combines highland and lowland characteristics. Siempre Plata is an exceptional tequila that appeals to both enthusiasts and newcomers, embodying the artistry and complexity of the craft. Siempre’s bottles are made of 100% recycled glass, labels are made of agave and hemp fibers, and closures are 100% cork, a completely renewable source. Best of all, the materials are sourced within 100km of their distilleries. MSRP: $49.99USD, Platinum, International SIP Awards

Tasting Notes

Complex aromas and flavors of spice, herb, pepper, brine/sea salt, and citrus with candied, floral notes and hints of cooked agave and sweet fruit. Exceptionally smooth.

Siempre Tequila Reposado

This beautifully aged spirit boasts notes of oak, fruity undertones, honey, and vanilla underpinned by cooked agave. There is a smooth harmony on the palate, not unlike what is shown in some excellent bourbons. Soft, subtly sweet, verified additive-free tequila, uniquely aged in white American oak vats with a deep hand-fired char. Made by the Vivanco Family in Arandas, Jalisco. Known for their exquisite reposados. MSRP: $54.99USD, Double Gold, International Sip Awards

Tasting Notes

Apple, dried fruits, biscuit, vanilla, caramel, honey and oak.

Available immediately in select markets around the world and on siempretequila.com

About Monica and Alex

Monica and Alex are brand builders and received the best training from top advertising agencies worldwide. They cut their teeth by building out-of-home, television, and digital campaigns for brands like Coca-Cola, Corona, and Molson Coors. Each knows how to create, launch, reposition, and grow brands strategically, creatively, emotionally, and digitally.

The founders put it all on the line to build a brand around Monica’s grandmother’s lifelong experience creating agave spirits in Mexico.

The founders took their life savings to start making tequila – it wasn’t much, but they made it count. They create spirits brands perfect for them. They figure that if it’s their favorite, the world might agree. Siempre has grown into one of the best-performing new alcoholic beverage brands, according to Beverage Dynamics, and has won over 20 international awards for taste, design, and performance.

About Siempre Tequila

Siempre Tequila is a brand that embodies the passion and heritage of its founders, Monica-Patricia Sanita-Ramirez and Alex Lacroix. Inspired by Monica’s grandmother’s mezcal-making legacy, they journeyed to create something unique. With a commitment to innovation and a deep understanding of the unique characteristics of each distillery they work with, including water sources and equipment, Lacroix has become renowned for crafting innovative and exceptional products. Starting with just $9,000 and a few credit cards, they have built Siempre Tequila into the fastest-growing non-celebrity tequila brand, captivating enthusiasts and casual drinkers alike.

For More Information:

https://siempre-spirits-limited.prowly.com/275719-siempre-announces-new-packaging-distillery-partner-viva-mexico