Speakeasy Co. Launches Liquid Library: The Ultimate One-Stop Shop for Wine & Spirits

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Speakeasy Co., leading direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for the beverage alcohol industry, announces the launch of its new online marketplace, the Liquid Library, providing customers with a convenient and innovative way to shop for their favorite alcohol brands, and brands they have yet to discover. Since its launch in October, Liquid Library has already seen significant growth and success.

With nearly 300 brand partners, Speakeasy Co.’s unique centralized fulfillment model allows beverage alcohol suppliers to create white-labeled e-commerce sites to sell products direct-to-consumer, while remaining compliant to the three-tier system that is required for all alcohol brands in the industry. This empowers brands to have full control over their growth and customer experience, as well as access to valuable data and analytics of their target customers. Now, Liquid Library is a new, competitive advantage for Speakeasy, as brands have another place to sell products online.

“Liquid Library is a game-changer for Speakeasy and its alcohol brand partners, allowing for expanded market reach and enhanced brand visibility,” said Michael Bowen, Co-Founder and COO of Speakeasy Co. “This e-commerce marketplace, similar to our white-label solutions, not only streamlines operations but also provides invaluable data-driven insights that can drive innovation and adaptability in a fast-evolving market. It’s more than just a sales platform; it’s an ecosystem driving growth, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, all while helping our brands dominate the digital landscape.”

The marketplace has already seen a significant increase in organic traffic since launch, with organic store sessions averaging a 45% increase month over month. While also utilizing in-house marketing services to support growth, Liquid Library immediately generated revenue after launching email and SMS campaigns, equating to a 64% lift in conversions.

“Brands can strengthen their online presence and also tap into a wider audience by utilizing our Liquid Library marketplace,” says Josh Jacobs, Co-Founder and CEO of Speakeasy Co. “In the near future we expect expansion of our product catalog to include more brands and also provide personalized recommendations to customers as we begin to learn their drink preferences. Even further, we are educating customers with our industry specific blog posts, truly making Liquid Library a resource and one-stop-shop.”

The Liquid Library blog adds a level of education for customers looking for information on best sipping whiskeys, best reposado tequila, bourbon reviews, and other beverage related topics. Recent top sellers include Paul Cullen Wines, Clear Water Distilling’s ScandaLust Cinnamon Whiskey, and Big Nose Kate Western Whiskey. Subscribing to Email and SMS updates from the Liquid Library will keep users up to date on new featured products and exclusive promotions.

Speakeasy Co. is a technology company and eCommerce platform for the Wine & Spirits industry that ships beverage alcohol brands directly to consumers. The centralized fulfillment model enables brands to sell directly to consumers from their own respective online storefronts without disrupting the three-tier system. Brands are given the opportunity to own their growth and user experience from beginning to end, in addition to owning their data and analytics of their target customer.

