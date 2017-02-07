Dulce Vida Tequila Reaches Milestone Of More Than 25,000 Cases Sold In One Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Dulce Vida Tequila, recently acquired by newly formed alcohol beverage investor, Milestone Brands LLC, is pleased to announce the brand has surpassed 25,000 cases sold in the past 12 months. Dulce Vida Tequila recently launched a new line of 80-proof tequilas, Blanco, Reposado and Añejo, and 70-proof Lime and Grapefruit infused tequilas, across 10 states in August 2016. With these new innovations, sales have increased 300 percent from the previous year as the brand continues to gain momentum.

“The tequila category is not an easy category to tackle and we’re proud of the growth Dulce Vida has already achieved since our acquisition,” said Eric Dopkins, founder and CEO of Milestone Brands LLC. “We are thrilled to continue our standards of high quality, organic, handcrafted products and our most recent addition of all-natural infused tequilas, Lime and Grapefruit.”

Reflecting recent trends in the tequila category, Milestone Brands expects to expand the Dulce Vida innovation to 25 total states in 2017.

“We appreciate the partnerships we are forming with our distributors and retail partners,” said Dopkins. “We feel we are just scratching the surface and truly believe in our brand platform to over-deliver in quality and packaging at a great price.”

Dulce Vida Tequila was formed in 2009 in Austin, TX. To learn more about Dulce Vida Spirits, visit http://dulcevidaspirits.com/.

ABOUT MILESTONE BRANDS LLC

Milestone Brands LLC, premium spirits company based in Austin, Texas, was founded in February 2016 by two local entrepreneurs and veterans of the beverage and spirits industry, Eric Dopkins, former CEO of Deep Eddy Vodka and Chad Auler, creator of Savvy Vodka and co-founder of Deep Eddy Vodka. As a national spirits supplier and acquirer, innovator and marketer of alcohol beverage brands, Milestone Brands' portfolio includes Dulce Vida Spirits, parent company of the world's only 100 proof, USDA certified organic tequila, and American Born Moonshine, a family of moonshine whiskey products that honors the tradition and spirit of American moonshiners.