Comax Flavors Releases 2017 Flavor Trends

November 28, 2016 (Melville NY) — Innovation does not cease as a dizzying amount of new food and beverage products launch. Today’s consumers continue to seek better-for-you products and engaging culinary experiences. In response to the ever-changing demographics and multicultural consumers, Comax Flavors introduces the 2017 Flavor Trends divided into four unique flavor collections. Flower Power is a collection of floral inspired flavors while Spice Is Nice addresses the globalization of America’s palate and the accessibility of flavorful spices. Smoke Out capitalizes on consumers’ affinity for new textures and dimensional flavors while Nostalgia Remix taps into consumers’ desire to reconnect with the comforts of childhood. Each Comax Flavor collection is comprised of a variety of food and beverage applications such as alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, beverage syrups, dairy, baked goods, confections, snacks, sauces and marinades.

Flower Power

Unless used as a colorful garnish, traditionally U.S. seldom ingests flowers or floral flavors compared to other countries. However, floral flavors are popping up and making their way into food and beverages including alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and dairy products such as yogurt and ice cream.

“Driven by the health and wellness trend, consumers continue to seek flavors inspired by nature. Comax Flavors predicts floral flavors will be the next generation of better-for-you products and to meet the demand we created the Flower Power range,” said Catherine Armstrong, vice president of corporate communications for Comax Flavors.

This versatile floral collection can be used in multiple applications such as dairy, baked goods, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, beverage syrups and tea.

Flavors in this group include: Blueberry Hibiscus, Orange Blossom Vanilla, Raspberry Lavender

Spice Is Nice

According to Technavio, the spices and seasonings market in the U.S. is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.72 percent during the period 2016-2020. Driven by globalization and the growing multicultural population, spices that were once exotic and unfamiliar are becoming familiar and ubiquitous. Spices are now mainstream and accessible.

“Consumers are now open and willing to experiment with spices to experience new flavors. To address consumers’ desire for flavorful spice combinations, we developed the Spice Is Nice collection,” Armstrong said.

This seasoned multipurpose flavor collection can be used in several applications such as coffee, tea, dairy, alcoholic beverages and beverage syrups.

Flavors in this group include: Cinnamon Caramel, Cocoa Curry, Ginger Mandarin Cardamom

Smoke Out

According to Barbeque Bible, “smoking is the new grilling” and National Restaurants Association’s 2016 trend report featured “smoking” and “fire roasting” as top food preparation methods. Smoking is no longer reserved just for meat and fish. Smoking, both hot and cold, is experiencing an uptick. It is appearing in dairy, fruits, vegetables, desserts and even cocktails. In packaged foods,inspiration from smoked foods can be seen in unexpected applications such as beer, snacks and chewing gum. According to 2016 StarChefs International Chef Congress (ICC) conference, where chefs discussed top trends for 2017, “charcoal is on the rise as more and more chefs incorporate it into their repertoire.”

“Consumers’ crave smoked flavors and it’s not just for savory applications. Smoked flavors add texture and dimension to food and beverages and Comax developed the Smoke Out range to appeal to a wide audience,” Armstrong said. This sophisticated flavor range can be used in a variety of applications including sauces, marinades, snacks, crackers, dairy, alcoholic beverages and beverage syrups.

Flavors in this group include: Blackberry BBQ, Smoked Tomato, Torched Vanilla

Nostalgia Remix

Nostalgia runs deep in our food and beverage choices. As consumers seek comfort foods and positive experiences, throwback flavors are gaining momentum because they take us back to childhood and fond memories. Classic and nostalgic flavors are finding their way into new and unexpected applications. From root beer floats to grilled cheese, these flavors are getting a makeover as chefs and food and beverage manufacturers are experimenting with reinterpretations.

“Comax wanted to engage consumers. To make an emotional connection, we created the Nostalgia Remix assortment as a nod to childhood,” Armstrong said.

This fun flavor assortment can be used in numerous applications such as dairy, baked goods, confection, snacks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and beverage syrups.

Flavors in this group include: Grilled Cheese, Milk & Cookies, Root Beer Marshmallow

For more information, visit www.ComaxFlavors.com.