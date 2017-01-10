GuS Single Serve Mixers

Covers Products: Mojito, Moscow Mule, Sparkling Cosmo, Tonic & Lime

Since 2003, NYC-based GuS (aka Grown-up Soda) has been producing less sweet carbonated soft drinks that are made with high-quality ingredients. With its products targeting an adult palate and the company’s founders having almost 14 years of experience under its belt, GuS is now expanding into an area that seems quite complementary: cocktail mixers.

To do this, GuS is leveraging what has made its products successful. Specifically, GuS has incorporated high-quality ingredients into formulations that are extremely well-executed and can be enjoyed with or without alcohol. There are four flavors, Mojito, Moscow Mule, Cosmo, and Tonic & Lime, each of which comes with a suggested spirit pairing of 1.5 to 2 oz. of alcohol.

For our taste test, we sampled each flavor straight. Much like their flagship product line, each of these flavors features a straightforward and easy to understand list of ingredients. GuS uses lime juice in all four of the flavors, while the Cosmo flavor also adds cranberry and orange juices. In all of the flavors, the addition of lime juice definitely makes a big difference, adding a tart note and a pleasant, citrusy finish. We’re fans of all four of the flavors, although the Tonic & Lime, which is great as far as tonic waters go, isn’t one that would really be consumed straight.

From a packaging and positioning perspective, we really like what they’ve done as well. Retailing for about $3 per 7 oz. bottle, the small size is spot-on as a single-use mixer. The small format -- as well as the choice of green glass -- make it obvious that this is something different than their flagship line. The graphics on the label are busy, but straightforward, and they’ve done a nice job of carrying over GuS’s existing brand equity. And we really like the playfulness of the “Just Add Your Spirit” tagline.

Overall, this is a logical and opportunistic move forthat should prove to take the brand into several new retail opportunities. It seems right in its wheelhouse and the product offering is very nicely executed to boot.