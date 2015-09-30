BevNET Magazine
November-December 2014

Cover Story

Features

2014 New Beverage Guide

2014 New Beverage Guide

BevNET.com’s 2014 New Beverage Guide provides a catalog of new products within the beverage industry.

After 5 Hour Who’s Next

After 5 Hour Who’s Next

Consumers of mainstream retail outlets may not know it, but the shot category has more to offer than 5-hour Energy alone.

Columns

Worth Watching
Gerry's Insights

Worth Watching

Key Trends Worth Watching in the New Year

NACS Review

NACS Review

Energy Drinks Reinforce Ties to Convenience Channel