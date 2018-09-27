Channel Check: What’s Hot and What’s Not

SPOTLIGHT CATEGORY: Refrigerated Tea

Merchandising hasn’t necessarily caught up with the scan data for this category, but IRI’s classification of many kombucha brands as refrigerated tea gives a pretty good indication of the rankings and brand strength of this fast-growing category. GT’s, of course, is a brand that already transcends the category, and it’s the biggest, but a look at Kevita, Health Ade, Humm, and Brew Dr. shows the brands that are making the crossover from natural into conventional channels most effectively.