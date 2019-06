SPOTLIGHT CATEGORY: Bottled Water

The functional still brands are moving up. Life WTR, Essentia, even Propel are ahead of category growth at a time when big brands Nestle, Dasani, and Aquafina are slipping a bit. Smart Water continues to be a stalwart for Coke, while Fiji is slowing but hasn’t lost its pulse during its DSD shift. If CORE makes the rankings by this time next year, it could be bad news for the island brand, however.