Spotlight Category: Bottled Fruit Drinks

The slowdown in this category seems to parallel the slowdown in its breakout brand, BAI. Still, it’s not all bad news — with Keurig Dr Pepper owning the top three brands in the space, the shift in distribution is apparently helping Snapple pick up share. Taken together with Hawaiian Punch, KDP has about 1/3 of the category — a big advantage when it comes to setting the shelf.