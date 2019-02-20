Channel Check: What’s Hot and What’s Not

SPOTLIGHT CATEGORY: Aseptic Juices

Is coconut water starting to slip? A look at Aseptic Juices, the largest beverage category in which the core brands are represented, would seem to indicate some softening in the drupe extract business. Each of the original “big three” – Vita Coco, Zico, and ONE – has lost sales volume and only a couple of smaller brands are showing any kind of progress. In refrigerated, it’s a different story, with Harmless Harvest, Vita Coco and Zico cold-channel offerings up a bit but that’s in a much smaller category group. Expect some retrenching and innovation as the summer takes hold.