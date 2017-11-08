1Above Unveils Two New Drinks

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Expanding health and wellness innovation company 1Above is casting its net wider in the health and lifestyle sector by launching two significant new products, one of them a New Zealand-first.

The two new ranges come hot off the heels of a Recovery range the company launched in June, also low sugar with 8 vitamins, 6 electrolytes and one super antioxidant.

Under a new strategy, the company asked questions such as:

• What does a healthy, tasty drink actually look like?

• What kind of beverage would help support busy people on the go?

• How it would it actually help people feel their best?

• What leading ingredients with proven benefits would it contain?

It came up with the 1Above low-sugar energy drink powered by organic Coffee Berry and a low sugar endurance drink which is powered by an award winning super anti-oxidant, both containing fraction of the sugar in leading brands on the market.

It is the first time a New Zealand owned business is able to offer an organic Coffee Berry-based energy drink to aid with the unprecedented pace of modern living. 1Above Chief Executive Stephen Smith says the strategy behind conceptualising and delivering the products was to explore ways to make people feel their best, while satisfying their concerns about health and wellbeing.

“We started with a blank sheet of paper and asked ourselves at a time when people’s lives are busier than ever, what can we create that contains ingredients with proven scientific benefits to help people feel their best?

“Today’s consumers are aware of what they put into their body and know and understand how it affects them. High sugar drinks are no longer acceptable. The result of our research and development through these questions led to creating an energy and endurance range that signals a new era of hydration.”

Smith says the ability to sit down using a blank sheet of paper without trying to defend a product that is already out on the market was a rare opportunity.

“We sat down to design the perfect drink for the future which gave us a lot of freedom, and started with our belief that today’s lifestyle demands better beverages. What people are telling us is that they didn’t need or want flavoured lolly waters masquerading as sports drinks, or sugar-laden fizz from yesterday. And while water is a better alternative, sometimes even that’s not enough”.

Product Information

1 Above Energy

• First in NZ to use an organic Coffee Berry

• Powered by super anti-oxidant Coffee Berry – a naturally occurring caffeine

• Only 2 teaspoons of sugar vs 14 teaspoons of sugar in other leading energy drinks and 7.5 teaspoons of sugar in leading sports drinks

• Low sugar as stipulated by the Food Code

• 2 flavours: Blueberry and Tumeric & Cranberry & Ginger

• 8 Vitamins which is essential fuel to support fatigue, energy and immunity

• 6 Electrolytes to maintain your body’s hydration levels

• No artificial sweeteners

• RRP $3.49- $3.99

• At supermarkets and most gas stations

1 Above Endurance

• First in NZ to use clinically proven Robuvit

• Powered by award winning super antioxidant Robuvit – Ingredient of the Year forSport & Energy at the NutraIngredients Awards 2017

• Only 2 teaspoons of sugar vs 14 teaspoons of sugar in other leading energy drinks and 7.5 teaspoons of sugar in leading sports drinks

• Low sugar as stipulated by the Food Code

• 2 flavours: Orange and Mandarin and Pomegranate and Lemon

• 8 Vitamins which is essential fuel to support fatigue, energy and immunity

• 6 Electrolytes to maintain your body’s hydration levels

• No artificial sweeteners

• RRP $3.49- $3.99

• At supermarkets and most gas stations