Expo East 2017 Video: Detox Water Talks Brand Development

Hydration isn’t just for hydration anymore. At Natural Products Expo East 2017 in Baltimore, Md., brands showcased a broad range of beverage products that addressed this basic need in unique ways, including Detox Water. The rapidly growing brand markets a line of low-sugar, bioactive aloe vera waters that combine functionality, refreshment and what founder Kenneth Park calls “healing hydration.” In this video interview from Expo East, BevNET assistant editor Martin Caballero talks with Park about the company’s retail expansion and new innovations, recent investment in the brand, and how Detox Water has found success in building a consumer base at music festivals.