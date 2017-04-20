FuelGood Protein Announces New Packaging

FuelGood Protein LLC, a HPP ready-to-drink protein, has rolled out a new packaging design to highlight the natural, premium ingredients packed in each of its four flavors: Toasted Cinnamon Vanilla, Thin Mint Cacao, Espresso Caramel and Matcha Cardamom. As FuelGood Protein continues to expand its retail presence in stores in the Mid-Atlantic, co-founders Jay Lundy and Honor McGee are pleased to announce that FuelGood Protein is now also available in airport terminals under OTG management in Newark, JFK and Laguardia .

As a lifestyle drink, customers continue to adopt FuelGood Protein as a snack and mini-meal throughout their day, a testimony for the growing desire for a premium protein beverage. FuelGood Protein’s suggested MSRP is $5.99. Made with organic ingredients, each 8 fl oz drink is 150 or 140 calories depending on flavor, 15 grams of protein, 5 grams of carb and only 5 grams of sugar.

Other developments include an extended shelf life and vegan offerings later in 2017.

The brand was launched in late 2016 based on drink recipes the founders used previously in their daily lives.

About FuelGood Protein

FuelGood Protein (FGP) is the first drink combining the artisanal qualities of cold-pressed juice with the functionality of protein. Originally crafted by the company’s co-founders in their home kitchen using tasty ingredients and the cleanest of whey protein powder, FGP continues to use the same philosophy and is produced in a co-packer in Long Island. As a snack or mini meal with no more than 8 familiar ingredients, the drink has cracked the code of how to stay full and energized during diverse daily activities and lifestyles. FGP flavors include Thin Mint Cacao to Toasted Cinnamon Vanilla, Espresso Caramel and Matcha Cardamom and can be purchased at premium retail locations in New York and New Jersey, including Westside Market, Brooklyn Fare, Gracefully Gourmet, Garden of Eden, etc. FGP is now also sold in New York area airports and can be ordered online and shipped throughout the US at http://www.fuelgoodprotein.com/and coming soon to Fresh Direct.