NACS 2017 Video: Mark Wahlberg Talks Being “More Involved and Aggressive” With AQUAhydrate

Whether it’s saving the world from evil robots in the “Transformers” films or portraying heroes inspired from true events in movies like “Deepwater Horizon” and “Patriots Day,” film audiences worldwide know Mark Wahlberg as a man of action who will do whatever it takes to save the day. But offscreen, the Boston-born actor and entertainment mogul is equally driven to ensure the success of AQUAhydrate, the premium high-pH alkaline water brand in which he became an investor in 2010 after discovering the product while undergoing intensive training for his role as boxer Micky Ward in the movie “The Fighter.” Along with the brand’s other celebrity investors Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs and fitness guru Jillian Michaels, Wahlberg has watched in recent years as AQUAhydrate has developed into a national player in the red-hot premium water category in both conventional and convenience retail channels.

In this video interview recorded at the NACS 2017 show in Chicago earlier this month, Wahlberg spoke to BevNET assistant editor Martin Caballero about his personal commitment to growing the brand, how his roles as an investor and endorser has evolved since he first joined AQUAhydrate, and how he has leveraged product placement in his film and television projects to give the brand a bigger platform.

“This is not something where you throw your name on it and if it works, great, and, if not, we’re on to the next,” he said. “This is something we are going to be successful at and make sure people are drinking AQUAhydrate and nothing else.”