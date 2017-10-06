Numi Organic Tea Introduces Holistic Herbal Teasans Developed to Support Emotional Well-Being

OAKLAND, CA (October 04, 2017) (Marketwired) — Numi Organic Tea, a leading premium organic tea brand, is introducing a new, award-winning line of Holistic Herbal Teasans, focused on elevating mood and inner wellness. The line recently won “Best Tea” at the World Beverage Innovation Awards as well as Delicious Living’s Best Bite Award for “Best Herbal Tea.” The Numi Holistic Herbal Teasans retail for $7.99 for a box of 16 tea bags and are available nationwide at natural markets including Whole Foods Market®, The Vitamin Shoppe®, Sprouts Farmers Market®, and online at NumiTea.com, Amazon.com, and ThriveMarket.com.

Developed to inspire unity of mind, body and spirit, these delicious herbal tea tonics are focused on elevating mood and emotion as a key component of wellness. Each of the six Holistic flavor varieties focus on aspirations — Balance, Embrace, Vision, Presence, Purpose, and Gratitude — and feature a unique blend of new and emerging functional herbs from around the world, such as guayusa, tulsi, bamboo leaf, ashwagandha, moringa, maca, blackberry leaf, and more. Like all Numi teas, the Holistic Teasans are blended with only real fruits, flowers, and spices.

“According to The Hartman Group Health and Wellness Report, 80% of consumers believe wellness goes beyond physical well-being. We believe deeply in the power of nature to heal and inspire us from the inside out,” says Ahmed Rahim, CEO and Co-Founder of Numi Organic Tea. “We researched and sourced a wide variety of new and emerging functional herbs that promote different aspects of well-being. Since authentic flavor is a must when it comes to our teas, it was important to create blends that also tasted delicious.”

Numi Holistic Herbal Teasans are organic, non-GMO, Kosher, and Halal Certified, and made with 100% real ingredients — never any sweeteners, flavorings or perfumes. The Holistic Herbal Teasan line includes:

Balance : Harmony and clarity can be found in this restorative blend of earthy moringa, bright lemon myrtle, sweet chamomile, and blackberry leaf.

Embrace : A heart-opening blend of tangy hibiscus, soothing and sensual aromatic rose and lavender, and warming cinnamon and cloves.

Vision : Stimulating guayusa and a citrusy ginger kick yield a mindful alertness. Clarity and creativity come with woodsy rosemary and a hint of spearmint.

Presence : Still your mind and bring forth awareness with mellow bamboo leaves and cooling spearmint. Earthy blueberry leaf and a hint of lemon centers.

Purpose : An energizing blend of earthy mate, rich cocoa, vital maca, and piquant spices to wake you up, pick you up, and bring purpose to your day.

: An energizing blend of earthy mate, rich cocoa, vital maca, and piquant spices to wake you up, pick you up, and bring purpose to your day. Gratitude: Earthy and calming tulsi, sweet and invigorating licorice, and protective and powerful ashwagandha promote overall well-being.

Every purchase of Numi teas help fund Together For H2OPE, a nonprofit initiative of the Numi Foundation that provides clean drinking water to Numi farming partners all over the world.

About Numi Organic Tea

Founded in 1999 by brother and sister team Ahmed Rahim (the alchemist) and Reem Rahim (the artist), Numi Organic Tea is a purveyor of premium quality organic, non-GMO and Fair Trade Certified™ teas and herbal teasans. Numi blends its organic full leaf teas with only real herbs, fruits, flowers, and spices — not unnecessary “natural” flavorings or perfumes. All Numi products are packaged in recycled-content containers and non-GMO biodegradable bags and are available in retail outlets in more than 30 countries worldwide, including the U.S., Canada, the UK, Denmark, the Netherlands and online at www.NumiTea.com. An award-winning social enterprise, founding B Corporation member, and Public Benefit Corporation, Numi supports community development projects worldwide. To learn more, visit NumiTea.com and follow Numi at Instagram.com/NumiOrganicTea, Facebook.com/NumiTea, Pinterest.com/NumiTea and Twitter.com/NumiTea.