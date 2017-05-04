Nutpods Celebrates Second Birthday with Retail and Online Expansion

SEATTLE, WA (May 3, 2017) – Nutpods, the dairy-free alternative to half and half made from almonds and coconuts, is celebrating its second year on the market with multi-channel expansion. After launching nutpods with a Kickstarter campaign in late 2013, nutpods founder & CEO Madeline Haydon successfully entered the marketplace in May of 2015. In just two short years, nutpods has become the #1 best selling alternative creamer on Amazon and is now available in over 600 retail locations and five e-commerce sites, including a Canadian site.

At retail, nutpods has successfully penetrated the west coast grocery channel with such retailers as Whole Foods, Market of Choice, New Seasons, PCC Natural Markets, Zupans, Mother’s Markets, Jimbos, QFC and Safeway. More recently, the company expanded into Hy-Vee conventional stores in the Midwest as well as Kings and Balducci’s in the Northeast, among others. The company is also on multiple e-commerce sites now, aside from Amazon, including Jet, LuckyVitamin and Ebay, and will gain more reach with a launch onto Vitacost.com in the near future.

Nutpods has also expanded onto www.naturamarket.ca, a natural foods retailer based in Mississauga, Ontario that specializes in selling innovative US products. One of the company’s most common customer service questions in the past two years related to Canadian distribution, so this fills a big need for their fans.

“We have been looking for ways to reach our fans up North without jumping into the resource-intensive retail channel just yet and so this is a perfect fit for us,” Haydon said.

With the jump in sales volume, the company recognized a need for additional personnel. As a result, they recently hired a Customer Service Coordinator to fulfill nutpods’ first company value, ‘We focus on our customers, who are the heart of our business.’ The company stands behind a promise to provide their customers with Nordstrom-level customer service and that has reaped numerous rewards, including a loyal and engaged fan base and a high repurchase rate on Amazon. The company is also looking to fill one more new position in the next few months.

Haydon believes that a key to its recent success is their focus on being inclusive of many different dietary lifestyles. Nutpods has struck a chord with the Vegan population as well as followers of Paleo and Whole 30 programs, and recent consumer surveys conducted by the company indicate that people who need to reduce their sugar intake are also drawn to their three unsweetened flavors.

“I am so honored that all types of individuals have chosen to make us part of their lives and let us into their homes on a regular basis. nutpods can help you take that next step to a healthy lifestyle, whatever ‘healthy’ means to you,” Haydon said.

About Green Grass Foods, Inc.

Nutpods was born out of a need for a delicious, clean ingredient alternative to half-and-half. Founder and CEO Madeline Haydon is a dairy-intolerant mom of two who couldn’t wait any longer for a product that she could feel good about adding to her morning coffee and tea and using in cream-based recipes. Selected as the creamer of choice for 2016 Holistic Holiday at Sea (cited by National Geographic Traveler as “one of the 100 best worldwide vacations to enrich your life”) and named one of the innovative beverages of 2016 by the Specialty Food Association, nutpods is a member of the trade group Plant Based Food Association and is backed by the following quality organizations: The Vegan Society, Whole30, the Gluten Intolerance Group (Gluten-Free), Orthodox Union (Kosher), and the Non-GMO Project.

Learn more at http://www.nutpods.com. Please contact Senior Marketing Manager Michele Silbey with any questions at michele.silbey@nutpods.com or 213-797-5586.