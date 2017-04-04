Ocean Spray Mocktails Offer Non-Alcoholic Relaxation

LAKEVILLE-MIDDLEBORO, MA (April 4, 2017) — Let’s face it: ADULTING ISN’T EASY! We all have our moments, both satisfying and challenging. After a day full of work moments, mommy moments, and life-in-general moments, you deserve a Mocktail moment. After all, you earned it!

Celebrate an A+ in adulting by sipping back, relaxing and reflecting on a job well done with new Ocean Spray® Mocktails.

Ocean Spray® Mocktails are premium non-alcoholic juice drinks made with real fruit juice, inspired by your favorite cocktails. They are available in three delicious flavors — Cranberry Peach Bellini, Cranberry Sangria and Tropical Citrus Paradise. With 90 calories or less per serving, and no high fructose corn syrup or preservatives, you can feel good about drinking them yourself or sharing with friends.

“We wanted to create something totally new with a more sophisticated flavor experience that consumers can enjoy any time of day,” said Clark Reinhard, VP Global Innovation at Ocean Spray. “It’s like a reward at the end of the day; something to savor and help you unwind!”

Ocean Spray® Mocktails are perfect to enjoy straight from the bottle or mixed with sparkling water, wine or your favorite liquor. Look for Ocean Spray® Mocktails in the juice aisle, available in a one liter bottle at your local grocer, mass merchandiser or online through Amazon.com.

For the ultimate “end of day” getaway, break out the fancy glassware, flavored sugar rim options and decorative garnishes. However you choose to enjoy your Ocean Spray® Mocktails moment, the taste will take you away!

For more information on Ocean Spray® Mocktails, recipes and entertaining tips visit www.OceanSpray.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Pinterest.

About Ocean Spray

Ocean Spray is a vibrant agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 cranberry and grapefruit growers in the United States, Canada and Chile who have helped preserve the family farming way of life for generations. Formed in 1930, Ocean Spray is now the world’s leading producer of cranberry juices, juice drinks and dried cranberries and is the best-selling brand in the North American bottled juice category. The cooperative’s cranberries are currently featured in more than a thousand great-tasting, good-for-you products in over 100 countries worldwide. With more than 2,000 employees and nearly 20 cranberry receiving and processing facilities, Ocean Spray is committed to managing our business in a way that respects our communities, employees and the environment. For more information visit: www.oceanspray.com or www.oceanspray.coop