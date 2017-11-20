Riff Cold Brewed Coffee Launches in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Urban Farmer, located on the 8th floor of The Nines Hotel, celebrated the debut of Riff Cold Brewed Coffee on Monday evening with custom concocted cold brewed coffee cocktails and small bites. An estimated 100 special guests including family, friends, investors, distributor and account representatives, and collaborators were in attendance.

Jeff Brown, GM of Food & Beverage Operations for Sage Hospitality Group (owner/operator of Urban Farmer and Departure Restaurant + Lounge), took the honors of cutting the ceremonial red ribbon to introduce Riff’s inaugural tap handle.

“Our partnership with Riff allows us to create a rich coffee experience backed by a great story,” Brown said. “Their product integrity and creativity aligns with our vision of creating places for people to go to, and not go through.”

Based in Bend, Oregon, Riff becomes the newest exciting entrant in one of the fastest growing segments in the beverage sector, with growth of some 460 percent from 2015 to 2017, according to a recent report from the market research firm Mintel.

Riff began producing small-batch, cold brewed coffee as an on-draft offering in 20L kegs last month. Ready-to-drink (RTD) in 10.5oz bottles for retail, 3L bag-in-box (BIB) packages and 20L nitrogenated kegs for restaurants and bars will be introduced in February 2018, following the opening of their full-scale production facility.

About Riff Cold Brewed Coffee

Riff is Paul Evers, co-founder of Crux Fermentation Project; Nate Armbrust, former head of product development and cold brew operations at Stumptown; Steve Barham, former senior director at LinkedIn; and Bobby Evers and Kevin Smyth, both with deep experience in craft beer branding and operations. And Riff is so much more— an enthusiastic and diverse tribe of investors, employees, partners, and you.

When we riff on an idea, we start with a question: What if? What if we brewed coffee cold, for a sweeter, smoother flavor? What if we poured it on tap? Into a glass, not a mug? What if we met for coffee in the evening? With friends, and maybe—gasp—without wifi? What if it weren’t sacrilegious to drink our coffee decaffeinated, spiced, fruited, or even barrel fermented with wild yeast? Now we’re talking. Let’s Riff! For more information visit riffcoldbrewed.com or call 458-206-0825.

About Urban Farmer Portland

Urban Farmer, an original concept by Sage Restaurant Group located in downtown Portland, Oregon, redefines the modern steakhouse with an emphasis on Northwest sustainable ingredients and simple, straightforward preparations. The restaurant offers a range of beef options including grass-fed Oregon beef, pasture-raised, grain-finished beef, as well as corn-fed beef. The beverage program extends the theme of local and sustainable with a 350-bottle wine list and cocktails made with local spirits. Urban Farmer is open daily for breakfast, lunch, happy hour and dinner. The restaurant’s popular brunch and Bloody Mary bar is available on the weekends from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Urban Farmer is located on the 8th floor of the Nines Hotel at 525 SW Morrison Street. For more information, visit www.urbanfarmerportland.com or call 503.222.4900.