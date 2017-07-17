RumChata Launches FrappaChata RTD Alcoholic Iced Coffee

CHICAGO July 17, 2017 RumChata has launched a new product, FrappaChata, the first and only premium ready-to-drink alcoholic iced coffee on the market. FrappaChata is a custom blend of Arabica and Robusta coffees blended with award-winning RumChata cream liqueur. The result is the flavor of rich, dark roast coffee highlighted by the sweet smooth taste of RumChata.

“FrappaChata delivers a convenient and easy way to enjoy the best adult version of iced coffee you will ever taste,” said Tom Maas, RumChata founder and master blender. “We know FrappaChata, made with the perfect touch of real RumChata, will be sure to satisfy the millions of consumers who enjoy the taste of a creamy, smooth iced coffee.”

Iced coffee has become a year-round drink enjoyed by almost forty percent of adults in the United States. Ready-to-drink coffee is currently a $2.4 billion business at retail and continues to grow. Pre-orders have been extremely strong for FrappaChata, leading to projections of 100,000 cases being sold through the end of 2017.

The national rollout will include a heavy up advertising campaign including television and outdoor in select markets. In addition to posters, case cards, shelf talkers and end-aisle standups, neck hangers of life-like glasses of FrappaChata on ice are available to promote on-shelf. To satisfy the consumer who wants instantly chilled FrappaChata, stickers are available for retailers to use for product on display in cold boxes.

While delicious straight, on the rocks, or blended with ice, the versatility of FrappaChata also makes it a great mixer with coffee liqueurs, bourbons, espresso vodka and aged and spiced rums.

FrappaChata at 25-proof is shelf stable, requiring no refrigeration and available in 1.75L bottles for a suggested retail price of $19.99 and 100ml bottles for a suggested retail

price of $1.99. FrappaChata can be located on the shelf with RumChata or next to other premium, ready-to-drink cocktails in the ready-to-drink section, or in the cold box.