Slingshot Coffee Co. Expands Into Target Stores

Raleigh, NC (May 16, 2017) – Slingshot Coffee Co., a Raleigh, N.C.-based Cold Brew company led by Specialty Coffee industry veterans and national award-winning baristas, Jenny and Jonathan Bonchak, is poised to continue their impressive growth as the company announces expansion into Target stores throughout the South.

“This is a big milestone for us to add Target as a retail partner as we continue to grow Slingshot throughout the eastern half of the U.S.,” said Jenny Bonchak, founder and CEO. “We have been very purposeful with each step we have taken in expanding our business, and the timing is perfect for us now to forge a path within Target.”

Slingshot will launch into nearly 250 locations with two ready-to-drink options – their flagship organic, single-origin Cold Brew; and their single-origin Cascara Tea, a first-of-its-kind beverage brewed using dried coffee cherries. Both products can now be found in Target stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Florida.

The Target launch comes on the heels of the successful limited product release of Long Distance Relationship, the highly-lauded collaboration between Slingshot Coffee Co. and Stumptown Coffee Roasters, both pioneers in premium Cold Brew Coffee.

Target joins a list of respected Slingshot retailers that includes three divisions of Whole Foods east of the Mississippi, Trader Joe’s, Earth Fare and Dean & Deluca, to name a few. To accommodate the five-year-old company’s continued growth, Slingshot Coffee Co. has plans to move into a new advanced production facility later this year in Raleigh.

About Slingshot Coffee Company

Slingshot Coffee Co. was established in 2012 in Raleigh, N.C., and specializes in single-origin Cold Brew Coffee and Cascara Tea. Founded by a husband-wife team of national award-winning baristas, Slingshot Coffee Co. is committed to the highest quality and innovation in everything they craft. Their lineup can be found in specialty grocers and independents in more than 20 states.

For more information, visit slingshotcoffeecompany.com. Connect with Slingshot on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.