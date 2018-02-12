Clover Sonoma Launches Non-GMO Project Verified Lactose Free Milk

PETALUMA, Calif. — Clover Sonoma, a third-generation family-owned and operated dairy, today announced its new Non-GMO Project Verified Lactose Free Milk for people who have difficulty digesting lactose. Clover Sonoma’s Lactose Free Milk is the first and only Non-GMO Project Verified lactose free milk on the market, and is available in whole milk, two percent reduced fat, one percent low fat and fat free, as well as a chocolate whole milk option for a rich and creamy treat. Clover Sonoma’s Lactose Free Milk is backed by the Clover Promise of Excellence, which guarantees delicious and nutritious dairy that is rBST-free, non-GMO, American Humane Certified, and ensures low bacteria counts that exceed state and federal standards.

“As the first and only Non-GMO Project Verified lactose free milk, Clover Sonoma is meeting the needs of customers who are lactose intolerant and want to avoid GMOs,” said Marcus Benedetti, president and CEO at Clover Sonoma. “With Clover Sonoma Lactose Free Milk, everyone can enjoy the delicious non-GMO Clover dairy they love, and get the calcium and nutrients they need for a healthy lifestyle.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, approximately 65 percent of the US population has a reduced ability to digest lactose. Lactose intolerance is caused by the body’s inability to produce enough of the lactase enzyme to fully break down lactose, a natural sugar in milk. The lactose then passes undigested into the stomach, which can cause uncomfortable results. People who might have chosen plant-based “milk” alternatives due to lactose intolerance may want to choose lactose free milk for a more balanced nutrition profile. McGill University recently published a study that examined plant-based dairy alternatives and found cow’s milk is the most nutritious option.

Clover Sonoma Lactose Free Milk is sourced from Northern California farms and is produced by adding lactase enzymes to fresh milk, which breaks down the lactose into two more easily digested sugars – glucose and galactose. Clover Sonoma Lactose Free Milk is rich in calcium, which is a nutrient the Dairy Council of California says is essential for bone health and reduces the risk of osteoporosis. In addition, calcium from fortified foods or beverages may not be completely absorbed by the body like calcium found naturally in foods like dairy. As the first and only Non-GMO Project Verified lactose free milk, Clover is meeting the needs of customers with lactose intolerance who also want to avoid genetically modified foods. According to Consumer Reports, 72 percent of Americans say it is important to avoid GMOs when they shop.

Clover Sonoma Lactose Free Milk is now available at Raley’s and local independent grocers like Nugget Markets at $4.99 MSRP. Clover Sonoma Lactose Free Chocolate Whole Milk will be available in April 2018.

About Clover Sonoma

Third-generation family owned and operated, Clover Sonoma is recognized as a leader at the forefront of the dairy industry. The Petaluma-based company in Northern California’s beautiful Sonoma County was the first dairy in the United States to become American Humane Certified, and hold its partnership of family-owned dairy farms to a higher standard by developing its own unique Clover Promise of Excellence. Clover Sonoma is proud to bring clean and delicious dairy products direct from its farms to consumers. Now a Certified B Corporation®, the company uses its business as a power to do good, and its passionate support of animal welfare, sustainable business practices, and local community have always been hallmarks of the business. Each year the company gives back at least five percent of its profits to support these passions under its Clover Cares program. For more information, please visit www.cloversonoma.com and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube.