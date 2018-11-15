Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Taps Green Bee For Craft Soda

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Something cool happened this summer on an island in Maine. Green Bee Founders, Chris and Lori Kinkade, got the chance to meet their heroes, Sam and Mariah Calagione, co-owners of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery.

“Sam is a pioneer in the craft brew movement and the name Dogfish Head to me is synonymous with passion and creativity,” said Chris. “The fact that they are still a family owned, independent business is truly inspirational to us and a path that we aspire to follow,” said Lori.

The two couples got to talking over lobster rolls and a couple cans of Dogfish Head’s SeaQuench Ale, a refreshing sour quencher brewed with lime peel, black limes and sea salt, and found there was an immediate connection. “Once we described Green Bee’s authentic approach to the craft soda market Sam & Mariah immediately got it. Dedication to hand-crafted beverages, real culinary ingredients, and sustainability were values we all shared,” said Chris.

“A few more SeaQuench Ales later, I knew we had made real friends. We shared beers, we shared values, it was an all-around perfect evening on the Coast of Maine,” said Lori. As a result, of that perfect night, Dogfish Head is now offering Green Bee’s Honey Sodas at its Delaware properties, including: Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats (Rehoboth Beach), an off-centered brewpub and distillery, Chesapeake & Maine (Rehoboth Beach), a geographically enamored seafood restaurant, Dogfish Inn (Lewes), a beer-themed inn on the harbor, and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery (Milton), a production brewery and distillery featuring a tasting room and kitchen. “We’re excited the universe cosmically brought Mariah and I together with the Kinkade’s as our companies share a likeminded vision that good karma comes from collaboration – and quality products and happy customers are the keys to success,” said Sam. “Their sodas are made with real, freshly squeezed juices and sweetened with honey from apiaries throughout New England, which is similar to the grassroots, natural ingredient-focused approach we had when we first opened Dogfish twenty-three years ago, and we continue to beat that same drum of quality and consistency even to this day. We’re excited to offer Green Bee sodas at our locations in Delaware and look forward to providing our customers a high-quality, non-alcoholic beverage to enjoy while exploring Dogfish Head.”

About Dogfish Head

Dogfish Head has proudly been focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery 23 years ago. Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and has won numerous awards throughout the years including Wine Enthusiast’s 2015 Brewery of the Year and the James Beard Foundation Award for 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. It is a 350+ coworker company based in Delaware with Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub and distillery, Chesapeake & Maine, a geographically enamored seafood restaurant, Dogfish Inn, a beer-themed inn on the harbor and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and distillery featuring a tasting room and food truck. Dogfish Head supports the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon for American craft breweries to identify themselves to be independently-owned and carries the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and the freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers. Dogfish Head currently sells beer in 44 states and Washington D.C. and will expand into additional states in 2018. For more information, visit www.dogfish.com, Facebook: @dogfishheadbeer, Twitter: @dogfishbeer, and Instagram: dogfishhead.

About Green Bee

Green Bee is the first soda made with real fresh squeezed juices and sweetened exclusively with honey. Founders Chris and his wife Lori are beekeepers that started making drinks for their family using honey from their own hives as a sustainable alternative to soda. Starting with small batches in their kitchen in 2010, Green Bee has quickly grown into their own production facility for brewing and bottling in Brunswick, Maine. Green Bee stands out as a brand that is changing how people view soda. You can taste their commitment to real ingredients in every sip and feel good knowing that every bottle helps support farmers, beekeepers and honeybees. Its lineup of craft beverages are now distributed to natural food stores, grocery retailers and fine restaurants nationwide.

For more information about Green Bee, please visit www.drinkgreenbee.com and Instagram: drinkgreenbee