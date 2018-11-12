Ethan’s MCT Shot Line Launches Nationwide

BOULDER, Colo. — Ethan’s, the organic functional shot brand, announced today the nationwide launch of its line of USDA organic medium chain triglycerides (MCT) shots. The new line, which first appeared exclusively in Whole Foods, follows Ethan’s apple cider vinegar shots introduced to the market in 2017.

Each 2oz variation is shelf-stable, contains coconut cream and touts 8 grams of organic coconut MCTs. Every flavor is paired with secondary ingredients that deliver even more benefits.

Matcha – Organic ceremonial grade matcha provides a caffeine boost and delivers antioxidant support, and helps with increased focus.

Coffee – Organic coffee cold brew and extract delivers a caffeine boost and helps with increased focus.

Orange Cacao – Cacao powder delivers antioxidants and heart support, while maca has been used in Peru as a food and health aid for centuries.

Turmeric Ginger – Ginger juice and turmeric extract (paired with black pepper extract) deliver digestive and antioxidant support.

The Ethan’s team members, including Ethan, began using MCT oil as part of their daily routines in smoothies and other forms to keep their energy levels sustained through long days and to help them feel nourished and full in between meals. They soon began experimenting with adding flavors and other ingredients to create tastier and healthier concoctions.

“Since the beginning, our goal at Ethan’s was to add a boost of wellness to consumers’ lives in a truly accessible, and delicious, way,” co-founder Ethan Hirshberg said. “When we started adding MCTs to recipes in our personal lives, it didn’t take long for us to realize we were creating something consumers hadn’t seen yet – and something that could benefit them on a day to day basis. We are so excited to launch these shots nationwide and have all of our fans reap the benefits of MCT.”

MCTs contain fatty acids that are more easily absorbed by the body than longer chain triglycerides, which must first pass through your digestive system in order to unlock their nutritional and energy benefits. MCTs are absorbed directly through the liver, providing the body with a helpful, long-lasting boost.

About Ethan’s

Ethan’s is a functional shot company focused on creating easy, on-the-go health solutions for a wide range of people and lifestyles. Our products are one small, positive addition to your days. They’re safe: our shots use glass packaging to avoid chemical leaching that typically occurs in plastic products. They’re organic: all of our ingredients are produced by USDA-certified organic farms. They’re optimal: each shot contains the functional dose of the primary ingredient. They’re delicious. And they’re made for you.

Ethan’s current lineup includes:

Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) shots

$2.99 per 2oz shot in Ginger Pineapple, Tart Cherry, Blueberry, Cinnamon Maple, Turmeric Apple and Beet

$36 per 12-pack of 2oz shots in Ginger Pineapple, Tart Cherry, Blueberry, Cinnamon Maple, Turmeric Apple, Beet and variety

$30 for 3-pack 16oz variety case of 1 Cinnamon Maple, 1 Ginger Pineapple and 1 Turmeric Apple

Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT) shots

$3.99 per 2oz. shot in Coffee, Matcha, Orange Cacao and Turmeric Ginger

$48 per 12-pack of 2oz shots in Coffee, Matcha, Orange Cacao, Turmeric Ginger and variety

For more information on Ethan’s visit: www.ethans.com.

For all media inquiries, reach out to Keri at keri@prezzroom.com.