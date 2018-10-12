Koia Enters Walmart Stores

LOS ANGELES — Koia, the naturally cravable, plant-based protein beverage, today announced its distribution into 400 Walmart stores in 14 states, including California, Texas, and Florida. Koia’s original flavors, Vanilla Bean, Cacao Bean, Coconut Almond as well as newer introductions, Cold Brew Coffee and Cinnamon Horchata, are available at select locations across the country.

Koia’s expanded distribution footprint provides consumers with easy access to high quality, plant-powered nutrition and on-the-go energy with the perfect combination of protein, healthy fats and fiber. Every bottle of Koia delivers nine essential amino acids for a complete plant protein source and features its hallmark 5-to-1 protein to sugar ratio. The high-protein, low-sugar functional beverage can be found now in the refrigerated section of Walmart.

“Our goal is to provide consumers with the best-plant-based option that is readily available,” said Chris Hunter, Koia’s Co-Founder and CEO. “With more and more households already consuming non-dairy products and looking to reduce their sugar intake, we are thrilled to provide Walmart customers with a superior option. As Koia continues to grow in the conventional space, including our recent footprint in H-E-B, Fred Meyer and Publix, we are living by our mission of bringing clean, conscious, and delicious plant protein to people everywhere.”

In September 2018, Koia debuted its new Fruit Infusions line to satisfy consumer demands for a fruit-based portfolio that is low sugar and provides the benefits of real fruit and superfoods. The Los-Angeles based brand has already surpassed its anticipated $10MM run rate for this year and and is now sold in nearly 4,000 stores across the country.

About Koia

Koia is a 100% plant-based protein drink made naturally craveable and nutritious using simple ingredients without compromising flavor. Koia keeps in things consumers recognize, such as almonds, pea, brown rice and hemp, and keeps out things you don’t want, such as excess sugar, artificial ingredients and GMO’s. All Koia flavors including the nine essential amino acids for a complete protein and provide plant powered nutrition on the go as it’s ready to drink with no mixing, stirring or shaking. Koia launched nationally at Whole Foods Market in September 2016 and is headquartered in Los Angeles where the drink is manufactured and produced. In addition to Walmart, Koia is available for $3.99 at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Wegmans, Publix, H-E-B, Fred Meyer, The Fresh Market and online at Amazon Fresh, Peapod and Jet.