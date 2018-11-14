Milkadamia Stands Out on Shelf with SIG Combidome Packaging

The popularity of plant-based dairy alternatives is undeniable. Consumers are increasingly seeking out healthy options that are not only good for you, but also better for the planet. Macadamia milk brand, Milkadamia, is thriving within the trend as it extends its portfolio to include a line of creamers made with raw macadamia nuts and coconut cream. The brand is not afraid to stand out and set itself apart from the rest, which is why it found the ideal packaging solution in SIG’s combidome carton packs.

Available in three flavors – Vanilla, Unsweetened Vanilla, and Macadamia Fudge – the creamers are made with raw macadamias and coconut cream. They are also dairy free, vegan, lactose free, soy free, gluten free, cholesterol free, carrageenan free, and non-GMO project verified, offering a delicious kosher option for consumers interested in a non-dairy, plant-based food lifestyle or to those looking for a new addition to their daily coffee routine or recipes.

Made with raw macadamias, the creamers offer a range of standout flavors to an already unique product, while the nut provides anti-inflammatory effects, a benefit made possible by its high-oil content.

Differentiating Lifestyle Packaging

The creamers are the first in the US to launch in the combidome 16 FL OZ (500ml) format from SIG. The carton is shaped like a bottle and offers all the environmental advantages of aseptic packaging. The material composite from which the entire pack is made, from the base to the eye-catching yet practical dome, contains around 75% paper board which is made from renewable raw wood material. With multilayer barriers, moisture is kept out and more protection from light, oxygen, and external odors are made possible.

Further standing out on the shelf, the carton design is intended to convey the essence of the brand. Simple yet striking, the use of a monochromatic drawing of the macadamia plant coupled with splashes of bright colors each serving to discern the various flavors from one another, speaks to the effortless functionality of the product. Yet, the bold flavors will leave a lasting impression.

“We often hear from consumers that they love Milkadamia’s packaging,” said Christina Downey, Chief Marketing Officer at Milkadamia. “We ensure presentation merits the same level of care and flair as does the product itself. The pack is where people first meet us. We want it to showcase Milkadamia’s commitment to live artfully, our sense of fun, and how enlivened we are by the possibilities of regenerative farming.”

Just as Milkadamia’s exceptional values, practices, and products set itself apart from the rest of the category, it therefore requires differentiated packaging. They have found the ideal partner in SIG as a solution provider who aims to bring about product innovation and differentiation as part of its value proposition to customers, ensuring mutual success and quality food and beverage items to consumers.

About Milkadamia

Milkadamia’s products are available in the shelf stable section of over 5,000 retailers throughout the US and freshly chilled in the refrigerated section of Walmart stores nationwide.

Learn more about Milkadamia by checking out their websitemilkadamia.com and their Instagram@milkadamia. For media inquiries or samples, Leah@chicexecs.com.

About SIG

SIGis a leading systems and solutions provider for aseptic packaging. We work in partnership with our customers to bring food products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable and affordable way. Our unique technology and outstanding innovation capacity enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland. The skills and experience of our 5,000-plus employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in more than 60 countries. In 2017, SIG produced 33.6 billion carton packs and generated €1.66 billion in revenue. For more information, visit www.sig.biz.