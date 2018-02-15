Shine Water Expands in Whole Foods and Launches on Amazon

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston born ShineWater is quickly evolving from a beloved local startup into a progressive regional brand with the help of Charleston based financial partners, beverage space experts, and a national sales and marketing firm.

Today the company announced plans to expand distribution of their physician developed Vitamin D + Electrolyte water into the entire South Region of Whole FoodsMarket and online with Amazon. This expansion will take Shine from one Whole Foods location to approximately 40 stores in NC, SC, GA, TN, AL and MS later this month.

Angelique French (C.O.O.) stated “We are excited about the future and look forward to offering this unique product to customers throughout the southeast in Whole Foods and nationwide with Amazon; additional retail locations are also in the works.”

The expansion coincides with a funding round that closed December 2017 enabling significant marketing activities to support expanded distribution of Shine. The company also formed an Advisory Board including the former CEO of Celsius Beverages (NASDAQ: CELH), along with Ansley Capital and beverage space investors from Miami,FL. Also assisting with the expansion will be Charlotte based Alliance Sales andMarketing that has vast experience in food and beverage sales and a strong presence nationwide in the natural and organic markets.

The idea for Shine was born by 2004 MUSC College of Medicine graduate, PhillipDavis, MD, who stated “Our mission is to bring products to consumers that offer real value designed by health experts and using the ingredients people need most in meaningful amounts without the sugar or artificial ingredients found in many so-called healthy products. That’s where Shine stands apart from other beverages in this space.”

Additionally, Shine has a mission beyond helping you stay healthy; a portion of sales are donated to provide free vitamins to families in East Africa and Nicaragua through their social partner One World Health.

Currently Shine comes in 3 flavors, Strawberry-Lemon, Poma-Grape and the new Kiwi-Cucumber. Each bottle contains 20 Calories, no sugar and a healthy dose of Vitamin D, Potassium, Magnesium, Zinc and antioxidants from plant extracts.