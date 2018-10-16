Stratus Group Beverage to Expand Perfect Hydration to Ralph’s, 7-Eleven

LOS ANGELES — Following tremendous success in 7-Elevens across Southern California, Perfect Hydration, one of the cleanest forms of purified water, will continue quenching consumers’ thirst this fall with increased regional distributions. The alkalinized, mineralized, electrolyzed and ionized water is set to hit the shelves of over 120 Ralph’s and expand in 7-Eleven locations in Southern California this November.

Created with excellence in mind, Perfect Hydration has taken the bottled water market by storm and has seen rapid growth since launching in 2016. As a rookie in the space, it skyrocketed as the #1 selling branded water across 7-Elevens this August, proving that while all water may look the same, Perfect Hydration’s advancements in taste and quality are clearly resonating.

Perfect Hydration is made up of 9.5+ pH alkaline water, purified to its cleanest form by a 9-stage filtration process, and enhanced through a proprietary alkalizing process and using electrolyte minerals including potassium carbonate, potassium bicarbonate, and magnesium sulfate, which help direct water (nutrients) to the areas of the body where it’s needed most. Perfect Hydration also proves to be much less acidic than most bottled water, so you can enjoy a light and refreshing taste while Perfect Hydration helps to restore and rebalance the body’s optimum balance.

“We created Perfect Hydration to solve more than just hydration needs. We applied cutting-edge processes to support nutrient delivery and vitality, while maintaining clear mantra that taste matters. The market has responded very positively,” said Executive Vice President, Armen Soghomonian. “We’re thrilled to be expanding our offerings across Southern California and look forward to bringing Perfect Hydration to additional markets in the future.”

Perfect Hydration looks to continue its expansion to empower more people become the most hydrated versions of themselves.

Soghomonian said, “We’re on a mission to help people get out there, explore the world, accomplish greatness, and live in balance with Perfect Hydration.”

About Stratus Group Beverage

As a diversified beverage company, Stratus Group Beverage excels in identifying and producing innovative, on-trend, great tasting, better-for-you natural beverages across all channels. Our premium beverages are currently offered in mass, club, grocery, convenience, and online channels across the nation. For more information on Perfect Hydration, visit http://perfect-hydration.com/ or visit us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.