Talking Rain Strengthens Corporate Social Responsibility Commitments in October

PRESTON, Wash. – Talking Rain® Beverage Company, the makers of zero sugar Sparkling Ice®, is proud to share today a range of corporate social responsibly initiatives that have little to do with the company’s success, and everything to do with its heart. Together with Talking Rain’s loyal consumers and partners, the company has had the privilege of continuing their commitment to support both veterans and the fight against breast cancer by collaborating with two organizations – Honor Flight Network and UW Medicine.

Honor Flight Network

As a result of the company’s annual Honor Flight program, where Sparling Ice sales teams executed over 850 in-store Honor Flight displays across the country, the company raised over $112,000 in support of The Honor Flight Network this year.

Under the helm of Talking Rain’s CEO and U.S. Navy Veteran, Chris Hall, the company joined on for its third year of involvement with The Honor Flight Network, a non-profit organization created to honor America’s veterans by transporting them to Washington, D.C. to visit and reflect at the memorials dedicated to their service.

“We first began to support the organizations local affiliate, Puget Sound Honor Flight several years ago after I stumbled upon a moving departure flight at the airport,” said Chris Hall, Talking Rain’s CEO. “Three years later, not only are we proud to support such a meaningful charity that supports our veterans on both a regional and national scale, but we are honored to donate year after year while continuously exceeding our company’s donation goals.”

In the past three years, Talking Rain has raised over $216,000 for the Honor Flight Network. The brand activates its fundraising efforts through a patriotic in-store retail program featuring Honor Flight themed POS displays and via donations from distributor and supplier partners.

Looking ahead to 2019, the company will further expand its in-store retail programs, fundraising initiatives and more in support of the regional and national Honor Flight Network.

For more information on Sparkling Ice’s Honor Flight support, please visit: https://www.talkingrain.com/honor-flight/

UW Medicine

Talking Rain Beverage Co. is also proud to share that as a result of its ongoing support of charities fighting against breast cancer, the company recently united with the UW Medicine in Seattle, WA to raise funds that will directly support the ongoing development of the breast cancer vaccine at UW Medicine’s Cancer Vaccine Institute.

As part of the partnership, Talking Rain presented a check of $50,000 to the UW Medicine Cancer Vaccine Institute in mid-October.

“On behalf of Talking Rain, it was an honor to present our donation of $50,000 to Dr. Nora Disis who heads up the Cancer Vaccine Institute at UW Medicine and breast cancer survivor Kristi Blair, a leading supporter of the Cancer Vaccine Institute at UW Medicine,” said Nina Morrison, Vice President of Community and Customer Relations at Talking Rain. “With the support of Dr. Nora Disis and Kristi Blair, we know we’re taking one step closer to finding a cure and supporting our company’s goal of creating a breast cancer vaccine for all women.”

For over 22 years, Talking Rain has been supporting breast cancer awareness initiatives nationwide such as the American Cancer Society and Susan G. Komen’s Race for the Cure, and donates a minimum of $25,000 annually to research facilities to help find a cure and raise breast cancer awareness. In addition, Sparkling Ice’s Kiwi Strawberry Flavor proudly displays a Pink Ribbon all year long in support of breast cancer prevention.

For more information on Talking Rain’s recent check presentation at UW Medicine, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FY83saTAWs8&t=2s

For more information about Sparkling Ice, its products and flavors, please visit www.SparklingIce.com, www.facebook.com/SparklingIce, www.Twitter.com/SparklingIce and www.instagram.com/SparklingIce.

About Talking Rain Beverage Company

An iconic brand in the Seattle-area for more than 30 years, Talking Rain is a Washington-based beverage company situated in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains. This innovative company is outselling global brands in flavor-categories across the U.S., while beginning to find success internationally with the brand’s bold-flavored, lightly carbonated sparkling water.

About Sparkling Ice Beverages

Sparkling Ice beverages are made with zero sugar, and combine sparkling water, real fruit flavor, vitamins and antioxidants to offer great tasting, lightly carbonated beverages. Available in sixteen fizzy, fruity flavors, including: Black Raspberry, Orange Mango, Pink Grapefruit, Kiwi Strawberry, Coconut Pineapple, Pomegranate Blueberry, Peach Nectarine, Lemon Lime, Crisp Apple, Classic Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Cherry Limeade, Strawberry Watermelon, Black Cherry, Grape Raspberry, and Ginger Lime.

In 2018 the brand introduced Sparkling Ice +Caffeine, a line of caffeinated sparkling waters, available in five flavor varieties including Black Raspberry, Blue Raspberry, Triple Citrus, Strawberry Citrus and Orange Passionfruit.

Sparkling Ice is part of the Talking Rain family of beverages, and retails for $1.19-$1.29., while Sparkling Ice +Caffeine retails for $1.89. To locate Sparkling Ice, visit https://www.sparklingice.com/buy/.