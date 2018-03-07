Verday Chlorophyll Water Expands Distribution

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Verday Chlorophyll Water, the first and only ready-to-drink chlorophyll beverage on shelves today, is now available in CoreMark serviced convenience stores through a partnership with Pacific West Distributing (PWD) throughout the Nevada and Arizona region.

Winner of the “Innovation of the Year” Award by Beverage Industry Magazine, Verday represents an exciting new category of beverage that is shelf stable, refreshingly delicious and provides the antioxidant and detoxifying benefits of a ‘green juice.’ Verday’s line of refreshing healthy green waters has 4 flavors: watermelon, coconut, cucumber and lemongrass ginger.

“As demand for health and innovation in the convenience channel continues to grow, we’re excited to introduce Verday to the CoreMark consumer” said George Martinez, an Executive Partner of PWD who secured Verday’s placement with Coremark. “We feel confident Verday Chlorophyll Water checks all the boxes that will make it a hit; providing healthy benefits along with a great taste, zero calories, zero diet sweeteners, zero preservatives and no GMO ingredients”. “Our customers are looking for Healthy Innovation in the Beverage segment and Verday fills that need” adds Mark Vrabel, Division Manager of CoreMark. “Verday meets the needs of consumers looking for great tasting, healthy beverages”.

Verday Chlorophyll Water will appear in 250 CoreMark locations in Q1.

“We are thrilled to partner with PWD to expand our coverage in the convenience channel”, said Randy Kohana, founder and CEO of Verday. “Through CoreMark, we’ll be able to reach the growing segment of customers looking for healthy options on-the-go and gain an increased foothold throughout the Soutwest region.”

In addition to CoreMark, Verday is available nationwide through leading natural-channel distributors KeHE and UNFI and more than 1500 retailers including Whole Foods SoPac, Shoprite, Giant Eagle and others. Additionally, consumers can order Verday online through www.drinkverday.com and Amazon.

Verday will appear at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim California at Booth 5461 from March 8th to March 11th.

About Verday Chlorophyll Water (“Verday”):

Available in watermelon, blueberry coconut, cucumber and lemongrass ginger flavors, Verday is the world’s first zero calorie green drink.

The key ingredient of Verday is chlorophyll, the green pigment present in all plants. Many remember from middle school that chlorophyll is the “building block of life,” found in all plants and responsible for photosynthesis. This nourishing green nutrient is the key antioxidant and detoxifying ingredient in green juices and leafy greens, helps control hunger and cravings, decreases inflammation and promotes healthy skin among other health benefits Each bottle of Verday is packed with 100mg of chlorophyll; and more than 2 shots of wheatgrass, 4 cups of spinach or 12 cups of arugula.

Verday is distributed nationwide by KeHE and UNFI and in New York City by New England Beverages. For sales and distribution inquiries speak to your distribution representative or email sales@drinkverday.com.

For more information about Verday, please visit to www.drinkverday.com.