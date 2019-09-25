AriZona Beverages Introduces African Rooibos Red Tea

NEW YORK– AriZona Beverages is excited to introduce the newest addition to its lineup of 23 oz. cans: African Rooibos Red Tea, bringing the national drink of South Africa to the United States. AriZona African Rooibos Tea is naturally caffeine free, made with real sugar, only 70 calories per serving and marks the brand’s first foray into red tea offerings.

Rooibos tea’s popularity in the United States of America has increased over the last decade, and was named as one of the healthiest foods of all time in 2015 by TIME Magazine. Native to South Africa, Rooibos is madefrom the needles of an indigenous bush and is a mild tea with deeply red hues. Made with only four ingredients, AriZona African Rooibos Red Tea will take imbibers on a trip to the Cederberg Mountains ofSouth Africa, where Rooibos is grown.

Given Rooibos tea’s South African heritage, AriZona worked alongside the Long Walk to Freedom Foundation and will celebrate the foundation on its efforts to continue the message of the great Nelson Mandela.

“Arizona is family owned and has evolved from a traditional beverage company into a lifestyle brand, deeply rooted in American culture. Arizona is the perfect partner to help us bring the spirit of our grandfather Nelson Mandela to the USA,” said HRH Swati Dlamini-Mandela of the Long Walk to Freedom Brand.

“We are excited to partner with Arizona Tea and establish a long working relationship globally,” said HRH Zaziwe Dlamini Manaway of the Long walk to freedom brand.

AriZona African Rooibos Red Tea is offered in 23 oz. cans and available for $0.99 at local convenience stores, gas stations, bodegas, delis and wherever AriZona is sold. For more information, please visit: DrinkArizona.com.

About AriZona Iced Tea

AriZona Beverages, founded in Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1992, is proud to be a family owned and operated American company. AriZona’s mission is to offer top quality beverages in uniquely designed packages that are accessible and affordable. AriZona Beverages — makers of the number one ready-to drink Iced Tea in America – holds a unique position in the global beverage industry with its iconic $0.99 big can and “keeping it real” no frills approach to the consumer market. AriZona never pays for glitzy advertising campaigns to gain consumer loyalty and is constantly ahead of the curve, carving out trends without the use of focus groups and market research. With a loyal following across various demographics, AriZona pulls its own inspiration from its fierce social media following and devoted fan base. To learn more about the AriZona please visit drinkarizona.com.

About The Long Walk to Freedom Foundation

The Foundation was established in 2013 when its Founder, Mr. Nelson Mandela and his daughters, wanted to ensure his ideals of education and specifically literacy, as a means to liberate children economically were key principals and applicable all over the world. Mr. Mandela was SouthAfrica’s first democratically elected President. On 9 May 1994, soon after the landmark election results were in, he was unanimously electedPresident by South Africa’s new Members of Parliament. The next day, Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela was sworn in at an inauguration ceremony at theUnion Buildings in Pretoria.He vowed to serve only one term as President, and in 1999 he stepped down to make way for Thabo Mbeki. With is work completed in the Nelson Mandela Foundation after 5 years of service, his attention and need was to direct his immediate family into projects of high impact and lasting in nature. The Mandela Library project, which had been operational since 2011 soon grew into one of the most successful literacy initiatives and expanded over the years into the Mandela Education Programme. Run under his personal brand of “Long Walk toFreedom” which speaks to a social justice theme and the ability of everyone having the capacity to do something good for others, no matter how small. The Programme is aiming to impact the lives of 2 million children in the next 15 years and change the face of poverty forever in SouthernAfrica in line with the Millenium goals.