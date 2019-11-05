Better Booch Releases Hola Horchata Flavor

LOS ANGELES – Today Better Booch premium small craft kombucha released its eighth and newest flavor, Hola Horchata. This take on the classic Mexican treat is the first-ever horchata kombucha on the market. The all-new blend contains notes of cinnamon, star anise, and creamy rice with oolong tea.

Dreamed up as a secret project by Better Booch’s head brewer – Hola Horchata boasts a delicious, creamy taste but is completely vegan. The cinnamon within the brew also has anti-inflammatory properties and can help support blood sugar levels, while the oolong tea base is full of antioxidants and can boost metabolism.

“Hola Horchata is our most innovative and unique flavor yet,” said Better Booch founders Trey and Ashleigh Lockerbie. “Our brewing team has been working hard on an exciting line of new flavors and we couldn’t be prouder to be releasing Hola Horchata as the first single of the batch.”

Trey and Ashleigh’s background as touring musicians brings an unexpected, artistic creativity to Better Booch, crafting unique flavors and signature color-block can designs. The Hola Horchata can pairs their signature vertical logo split with white and a deep caramel brown. This creativity has served as a key spark to the brand’s popularity, quickly growing from a one-gallon jar production to brewing over 10,000 gallons weekly.

Better Booch kombucha is rich in probiotics and antioxidants, using no juice, powders, chemical, or concentrates. The 100 percent tea-blends make Better Booch the lowest in sugar on the market (only 5g), and its beneficial acids produced from fermentation detox the body, while polyphenols and antioxidants from the tea rid the body of free radicals. The brand also uses a proprietary process to ensure non-alcoholic kombucha without having to pasteurize or use machines to strip away alcohol.

Offering a total of eight delicious flavors, each brew is created with the finest organic herbs, botanicals, and custom tea blends. 100% tea-based Better Booch is made the traditional way with each batch brewed individually and expertly by in-house master brewers with no shortcuts on quality or flavor.

Vegan, kosher, raw, gluten free, non-GMO, and organic, Better Booch (bottle $3.49 SRP or can $2.99 SRP) can be found at over 1,000 retail locations and on Amazon for $47.99 for a 12-pack case. Find Better Booch at betterbooch.com or get social @betterbooch on Instagram.

About Better Booch

100% tea-based, Better Booch premium small craft kombucha proudly offers seven delicious blends created with the finest organic herbs and botanicals. Better Booch is made the traditional way with each batch brewed individually and expertly by in-house master brewers, usinga proprietary process to ensure non-alcoholic kombucha without pasteurization or machines stripping away alcohol. Created by touring musicians Trey Lockerbie and Ashleigh Lockerbie, the brand is now sold at over 1,000 retail locations, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Lassens, and Safeway, and on Amazon.com nationally with free shipping. Better Booch also proudly supports City of Hope’s program in natural therapies.