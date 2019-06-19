BevNET Live Summer 2019: Iris Nova CEO Zak Normandin on the Tech Edge for Beverage Entrepreneurs

Beverage innovation doesn’t only come in the form of flavor, packaging or ingredients; with the proliferation of smartphones and mobile apps, technology has transformed the relationship between brands and consumers in numerous ways over the past decade. Throughout history, from the soda fountains of the early 1900s through the AI-powered vending systems of today, the role of technology in helping brands get their drinks into customers’ hands has been critical to overall industry growth.

In pioneering innovations — including a text message-based ordering platform and a smartphone operated vending machine — for his functional beverage brand Dirty Lemon, Zak Normandin, CEO and founder of Iris Nova, has leveraged technology to bring a new generation of tech and health savvy consumers a different kind of drinking experience. Speaking on June 12, 2019 at BevNET Live Summer 2019 in New York City, Normandin chronicled the history of beverage technology and how insights from the past can inform innovations of the future.