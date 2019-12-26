BevNET Live Winter 2019: OWYN, Halen Brands on Dialing In Brand and Channel

According to Mark Olivieri, president of plant-based protein brand OWYN, the best brands all have one thing in common: great storytelling. Brands shouldn’t be in the business of simply solving problems — there will always be someone who can do it better and faster — but instead must zero in on a “social mission with an opposition.”

In this video recorded at BevNET Live Winter 2019 in Santa Monica, California, Olivieri and Jason Cohen, founder and co-CEO of Halen Brands, which acquired OWYN in 2017, discuss how a brand can create not just a transaction, but a movement. The two also discuss bringing new consumers into the protein beverage category, scaling OWYN with a data-based approach and why brands shouldn’t be afraid to have enemies.