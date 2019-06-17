Calypso Launches Summer Seasonal Lemonade Flavors

MILWAUKEE, Wis.– As the summer heats up, Calypso is launching new summer-seasonal lemonade flavors to cool you down. Calypso, the originator of the flavored lemonade category, is launching Mango Carrot Lemonade and bringing back Island Wave Lemonade due to popular demand. Each will be made with real lemon bits, natural flavors, and be served in a premium glass bottle.

“Flavor variety has always been a key element of the Calypso brand and summer-seasonals are a great way to bring innovation to the category during peak lemonade season,” said David Klavsons CEO of Calypso Lemonades. “Mango Carrot is a great tasting flavor combination that we know our consumers will love.”

Expect a focus on innovation from King Juice within the lemonade category. “Our loyal consumers know us as a fun, unique, and innovative brand that creates great tasting products. We’ll continue to deliver on their expectations by bringing excitement to the category with our signature ‘Taste of the Islands’ approach,” stated David Klavsons.

King Juice will leverage its distribution network to bring Mango Carrot and Island Wave Lemonades to retailers across the nation.

About Calypso

The original, and now famous, Calypso Lemonade recipe was created in 1985 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, by the King Juice Company Inc. The idea was simple – make an authentic, delicious lemonade. Through the years, Calypso Lemonade has grown in popularity. Today, Calypso offers over a dozen lemonade, limeade, and tea and lemonade combinations – all based on our Original Lemonade recipe. Each Calypso flavor is made with a focus on quality, using real lemon or lime bits, real sugar, and natural flavors.