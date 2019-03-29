EBOOST and Lavit Announce Partnership

NEW YORK– A new partnership with still and sparkling water cooler Lavit, and crowd favorite EBOOST brings you an effervescent blend of acai and pomegranate.

EBOOST Super Fuel, the mind and body energizer, is a low calorie, sugar free powder that contains vitamins, electrolytes, antioxidants, nootropics and natural caffeine to support a lifted mood and maximize focus. It was created to energize, replenish and feed one’s well-being.

Starting in February 2019, the acai and pomegranate blend will be available in Lavit’s 100 percent recyclable EcoCapsTM that feature just one seventh of the aluminium of a 12 oz. can. The beverage system helps personalize the way people stay hydrated, all at the touch of a button.

“We are excited to welcome EBOOST to the growing Lavit beverage platform,” said Lavit’s president and CEO, Sam Murray. “EBOOST is an awesome product and brand, providing a healthy, deliciously all-natural vitamin, mineral and energy drink option which is the ideal amenity for offices and employees. Lavit is proud to partner with EBOOST.”

Current Lavit users can start enjoying EBOOST’s Acai and Pomegranate flavor by ordering from their local distributor. To request further information on Lavit’s products or to request a free trial of Lavit in your office, please visit drinklavit.com/get-lavit.

About Lavit

Lavit, LLC (pronounced “Lah-veet”), founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, is an eco-friendly beverage technology company seeking to disrupt the multi-billion-dollar bottling industry. Beverage options include still or sparkling water, and users can choose from a growing roster of popular brands and flavors – all with zero preservatives and just 10 calories or less per 12 oz. serving. Users craft their beverages by inserting 100 percent recyclable aluminum flavor capsules (EcoCaps) into a Lavit cooler and then adjusting flavor intensity and carbonation level for a drink delivered in seconds. For every EcoCap sold, Lavit donates to One Drop, a non-profit helping to provide clean drinking water for those in need around the world. Learn more at drinklavit.com.

About EBOOST

For people who strive to do more every day, EBOOST provides clean performance products that increase energy, focus and all-around well-being. EBOOST is changing the way people energize, replenish and feed their well-being with a line of clean dietary supplements that includes pre-workout, daily vitamins and energy, greens and protein to name a few. All EBOOST products are non-GMO, gluten and soy free, contain no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners, are low in sugar, and made with high quality ingredients. For more information, please visit eboost.com and follow EBOOST on social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.