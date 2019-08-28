Elevator Talk: Back Bay Roasters Focuses on Innovation with HPP Cold Brew

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Doug Caplan is the co-founder of Back Bay Roasters, a company that delivers HPP cold brew coffee in a variety of formats. The Boston-based brand controls its entire production process including sourcing directly from farmers, roasting and packaging. Focused on innovation, its newest offering is a 3-liter boxed cold brew with a tap. Founded in early 2019 the company is growing rapidly with shelf space in over 1000 stores from Maine to DC. Caplan is open to working with a strategic partner that can help them grow their production facility and gain new retailers.

